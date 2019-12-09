How much do Swiss people earn - and which jobs are the best paid?

<p>Switzerland has the second-highest average salary in Europe - and the third best in the world. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) figures confirm Switzerland’s status as one of the best countries in the world to earn a salary. </p><p>The OECD Better Life Index ranks Switzerland behind the United States and Luxembourg for average salary - while pay in Switzerland is also well above the average across all the OECD countries. </p><p><strong>Switzerland number three globally</strong></p><p>According to <a href="http://www.oecdbetterlifeindex.org/countries/switzerland/" target="_blank">2019 OECD figures</a>, the Swiss annual disposable income ranks at CHF37,072 per household. </p><p>That’s well above the average of CHF33251 across all OECD countries per household - and is only behind Luxembourg (CHF39,264) and the United States (CHF45,284) on a global scale. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575900324_swissguard.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" title="Image: Depositphotos" /></p><p><i>Due to cost of living concerns, the best option is to earn a Swiss salary but live abroad. Image: Depositphotos</i></p><p>Disposable income is considered by the OECD as a better metric than gross income, as it more accurately reflects the amount of money that an individual or a household has to spend - thereby giving a better indication as to overall quality of life and spending power. </p><p>Disposable income is money taken home after taxes and other compulsory contributions are paid. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20180515/this-is-how-much-people-earn-in-switzerland"><strong>READ: How much people earn in Switzerland (2018)</strong></a></p><p><strong>Read More: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191120/swiss-disposable-income-continues-to-fall">How disposable income is falling in Switzerland</a></strong></p><p>While Switzerland may have one of the world’s highest averages, not everyone in Switzerland benefits.</p><p>The OECD findings also show that income inequality is also a concern, with Switzerland ranking 14th out of 40 OECD countries for its wealth gap.</p><p>As noted by the authors, in Switzerland “there is a considerable gap between the richest and poorest – the top 20% of the population earn nearly five times as much as the bottom 20%.”</p><p><strong>Which jobs rank the best?</strong></p><p>Although the OECD doesn’t rank earnings per job, <a href="https://www.ofv.ch/sachbuch/detail/lohnbuch-schweiz-2019/103761/" target="_blank">the 2019 Swiss Wage Book (Lohnbuch Schweiz 2019)</a> provides an occupation-by-occupation break down. </p><p>The highest average wage for a common job - i.e. not a specialist positions or as CEO - is CHF110,000-130,000 gross per year. </p><p>Earning slightly less are people in IT, where the average is 117,000 francs per annum. </p><p>Lawyers in Switzerland earn an average of 111,600 per year, coming in at third place. </p><p>There are some more specialist positions with a higher annual wage - although these jobs are a little harder to come by. Diplomats in Switzerland earn around CHF162,660 on average - good work if you can get it. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575900379_diplomat.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" title="Diplomats. Well paid. Image: Depositphotos" /></p><p><i>Diplomats. Well paid. Image: Depositphotos</i></p><p><strong>And the rest?</strong></p><p>Teachers in Switzerland earn an average of CHF87,500 gross - although this varies widely between cantons.</p><p>In Geneva, a teacher earns an average of CHF97,000 - while in Ticino that amount is CHF66,000. </p><p>Civil servants average CHF85,800, which is roughly the same as a journalist or editor. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style></p><p>Towards the lower end of the scale, taxi drivers are one of the lowest paid in Switzerland - earning 38,000 per month gross.</p><p>That’s a a decrease of 15 percent over the past decade, the biggest decline of any job in Switzerland. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575900439_taxi-swiss.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" title="Image: Depositphotos" /></p><p><i>Taxi drivers have seen a massive decline in average salary - 15 percent in the past decade. Image: Depositphotos</i></p>