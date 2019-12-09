Swiss donor hands Nazi artefacts to Israel warning of anti-Semitism

<p>Abdallah Chatila said he had felt compelled to take the objects off the market because of the rising anti-Semitism, populism and racism he was witnessing in Europe.</p><p>He spent about 600,000 euros ($660,000) for eight objects connected to Hitler, including the collapsible top hat, in a November 20 sale at a Munich auction house, originally planning to burn them all.</p><p>But he then decided to give them to the Keren Hayesod association, an Israeli fundraising group, which has resolved to hand them to Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre.</p><p>Chatila told a Jerusalem press conference it had been a "very easy" decision to purchase the items when he saw the "potentially lethal injustice that those artefacts would go to the wrong hands". </p><p>"I felt I had no choice but to actually try to help the cause," he added.</p><p>"What happened in the last five years in Europe showed us that anti-Semitism, that populism, that racism is going stronger and stronger, and we are here to fight it and show people we're not scared.</p><p>"Today -- with the fake news, with the media, with the power that people could have with the internet, with social media -- somebody else could use that small window" of time to manipulate the public, he said.</p><p>He said he had worried the Nazi-era artefacts could be used by neo-Nazi groups or those seeking to stoke anti-Semitism and racism in Europe.</p><p>"That's why I felt I had to do it," he said of his purchase.</p><p>The items, still in Munich, are to be eventually delivered to Yad Vashem, where they will be part of a collection of Nazi artefacts crucial to countering Holocaust denial, but not be put on regular display, said Avner Shalev, the institute's director.</p><p>Chatila also met with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and visited Yad Vashem.</p><p><strong>'Place for optimism' </strong></p><p>Chatila was born in Beirut into a family of Christian jewellers and moved to Switzerland at the age of two.</p><p>Now among Switzerland's richest 300 people, he supports charities and causes, including many relating to Lebanon and Syrian refugees.</p><p>The auction was brought to Chatila's attention by the European Jewish Association, which has sought to sway public opinion against the trade in Nazi memorabilia.</p><p>Rabbi Mehachem Margolin, head of the association, said Chatila's surprise act had raised attention to such auctions.</p><p>He said it was a powerful statement against racism and xenophobia, especially coming from a non-Jew of Lebanese origin.</p><p>Lebanon and Israel remain technically at war and Lebanese people are banned from communication with Israelis.</p><p>"There is no question that a message that comes from you is 10 times, or 100 times stronger than a message that comes from us," Margolin told Chatila.</p><p>The message was not only about solidarity among people, but also "how one person can make such a huge change," Margolin said.</p><p>"There's a place for optimism."</p>