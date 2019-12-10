Parent caregivers to be allowed up to 14 weeks off under new Swiss law

The period of time available to a Swiss family member to care for a sick family member has been extended to fourteen weeks - although not all relationships will allow for the 14-week period.

The reforms were passed on Tuesday, allowing for parents to have more time to care for sick children.

Further reforms were passed to allow for people to take care of ill partners or relatives, however this is limited to three days per instance - and ten days total per year.

READ: Switzerland to introduce two-week paternity leave

Currently, only two thirds of Swiss companies grant partially paid leave to their employees in order to take care of a loved one.

Under the reforms, all employees will now be granted the same amount of time - regardless of work type or industry.

The parental initiative is expected to cost companies 30 million francs, as well as up to 75 million francs in lost earnings. The other extension of leave permissions is expected to cost between 90 and 150 million francs per year.