Swiss banking rules mean the country is known the world over as a safe place to keep your cash. But for drivers of cash trucks - armoured cars which carry money and valuables to banks and other destinations - Switzerland is no so dangerous that insurers won’t cover certain regions.

Cash transporters have now dropped particular routes, especially around the canton of Vaud.

As a result, SecurePost will no longer deliver to or from Daillens, which has led to fears of cash shortages.

Post authorities have said that there may be disruptions “to the supply of money in Western Switzerland”, including ATMs not having enough cash.

There have been a range of other steps taken, including installing security systems in transporters which spray the cash with ink during a robbery.

Other security measures have been implemented, however the details have not been made public.

A history of heists

For a country which prides itself on high levels of safety as much as Switzerland, it is perhaps surprising that heists are so prevalent.

As reported by The Local on Sunday, there have been several attacks in Vaud alone in 2019, with more than ten taking place since 2006.

The most recent happened on December 2nd in Dalliens, when unidentified assailants stopped a cash transporter with guns, before blowing it up.

According to Swiss national broadcaster Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF), the attacks are not carried out by locals. Instead, the perpetrators are from France or other neighbouring European countries.

Why Switzerland - and why Vaud?

From isolation to opportunity, there are a range of theories as to why Vaud - and Dalliens - is such a frequent target.

One major reason - and an apparent oversight on the part of the authorities - is that armoured cars in Switzerland are, well, not so armoured.

Indeed, money is often transported in regular vans in the region.

As reported in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, the strict Swiss law restrictions on noise prevent armoured cars - which are heavier and noisier than regular vehicles - from travelling at night or on Sundays.

Under Swiss law, vehicles heavier than 3.5 tonnes cannot be driven at these times.

While Swiss authorities have argued that armoured trucks under this weight limit exist on the market, representatives from companies which transport the money have argued that these provide little protection - with safety standards calling for vehicles which are at least 20 tonnes.

Although money can be transported during the day, as a result customers can expect more frequent disruptions - particularly in the mornings when ATMs are likely to be empty.

Another reason for the frequency of the heists is Vaud's central location in one of the most populous regions of Switzerland, which makes it a frequent transit point for cash not only from Switzerland but from Europe in general.