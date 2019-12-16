Weird Swiss Christmas Traditions #5: Edible gingerbread trees

<p>Appenzell Innerrhoden’s isolation has meant it is home to some of Switzerland’s oldest and most unique traditions - including an edible gingerbread Christmas tree. </p><p>This does not mean however that the Swiss have found a way to slice and dice your traditional pine or fir Tannenbaum - the edible structure is instead made out of gingerbread. </p><p>In living rooms in Appenzell Innerrhoden, in addition to a traditional Tannenbaum, you’ll likely find a beautifully decorated gingerbread tower called a Chlausezüüg. Between these “Bickli” hang white “Devisli” made of egg white and sugar dough.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="585" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSwissEmbassyCanada%2Fposts%2F1529930360434210&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></p><p>These elaborate pyramid-like structures were once completely edible, down to a centre baked with a highly secret bread recipe. </p><p>However, nowadays most people use a wooden frame to attach the Chlausebickli, or the intricately adorned gingerbread panels.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Meiner steht auch. Ich liebe diesen Weihnachtsbaum mit diesen <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chlausebickli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chlausebickli</a>. Wünsche euch gesegnete Weihnachten mit viel Herzwärme.🤩🤩🤩🥂😘😘 <a href="https://t.co/N8WW99XOs2">pic.twitter.com/N8WW99XOs2</a></p>— Georg Kegel (@GeorgKegel) <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgKegel/status/1077189238716841984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 24, 2018</a></blockquote><p> </p><p>But good luck trying to make remake this tradition yourself: The recipes for every part of the tower are kept secret, and apparently it takes over a week to bake a “Bickli” properly. </p><p>The following video from Swiss regional newspaper Bauern Zeitung shows some modern examples, complete with edible gingerbread panels and Swiss-German narration. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA9e3pmzAMs">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA9e3pmzAMs</a></p><p>Nowadays, most of the Bickli and Devisli are considered too beautiful to be eaten, and instead are carefully preserved between holidays.</p><p>Therefore, we recommend checking with the owner of the Chlausezüüg before you tuck in for a delicious Christmas snack. </p><p><u><strong>Weird Christmas Traditions Series</strong></u></p><p>Weird Swiss Christmas Traditions #5: Make an edible tree</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191216/weird-swiss-christmas-traditions-5">Weird Swiss Christmas traditions: #6 Geneva's 'Coupe de Noël'</a></p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style></p>