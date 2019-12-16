Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Weird Swiss Christmas Traditions #5: Edible gingerbread trees

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
16 December 2019
14:58 CET+01:00
chlausezüügswiss traditionsweird swiss traditionschristmas

Share this article

Weird Swiss Christmas Traditions #5: Edible gingerbread trees
Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
16 December 2019
14:58 CET+01:00
Next in our series on odd Swiss Christmas traditions we go to Appenzell Innerrhoden, Switzerland’s smallest canton.

Appenzell Innerrhoden’s isolation has meant it is home to some of Switzerland’s oldest and most unique traditions - including an edible gingerbread Christmas tree. 

This does not mean however that the Swiss have found a way to slice and dice your traditional pine or fir Tannenbaum - the edible structure is instead made out of gingerbread. 

In living rooms in Appenzell Innerrhoden, in addition to a traditional Tannenbaum, you’ll likely find a beautifully decorated gingerbread tower called a Chlausezüüg. Between these “Bickli” hang white “Devisli” made of egg white and sugar dough.

These elaborate pyramid-like structures were once completely edible, down to a centre baked with a highly secret bread recipe. 

However, nowadays most people use a wooden frame to attach the Chlausebickli, or the intricately adorned gingerbread panels.

 

 

But good luck trying to make remake this tradition yourself: The recipes for every part of the tower are kept secret, and apparently it takes over a week to bake a “Bickli” properly. 

The following video from Swiss regional newspaper Bauern Zeitung shows some modern examples, complete with edible gingerbread panels and Swiss-German narration. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA9e3pmzAMs

Nowadays, most of the Bickli and Devisli are considered too beautiful to be eaten, and instead are carefully preserved between holidays.

Therefore, we recommend checking with the owner of the Chlausezüüg before you tuck in for a delicious Christmas snack. 

Weird Christmas Traditions Series

Weird Swiss Christmas Traditions #5: Make an edible tree

Weird Swiss Christmas traditions: #6 Geneva's 'Coupe de Noël'

 

chlausezüügswiss traditionsweird swiss traditionschristmas
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'Unlimited' strikes in France in December: What you need to know
  2. Switzerland ranked one of the world’s 'safest countries'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

02/12
Question renovate bath+kitchen
02/12
Mince Pies
02/12
Ordering eBay from abroad - customs fees?
02/12
Where can I do inbody 😊
02/12
Whatsapp Status: For ages 30+
02/12
Stainless steel cooking pot and pan set: advice...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/11
Holiday Apartments in the “Magic Valley” that is Lötschental
29/11
Biel English Church's "Christmas Carol Service"
25/11
Swimming courses in english in Bern
14/11
Must sell all furniture - would equip 1 bedroom apartment
31/10
Beautiful 4.5 Apt for Rent, Lugano
30/10
Autism/ABA therapy
View all notices
Post a new notice