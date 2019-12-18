‘No white Christmas’ for Switzerland in warmest December on record

<p>Featuring alongside green Christmas trees and delicate lights, pure white snow is synonymous with Christmas in Switzerland. </p><p>Across much of the country however, dreams of a white Christmas have been dashed - with temperatures in some places set to be more than ten degrees above zero. </p><p><strong>See also: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191210/your-guide-to-the-best-swiss-christmas-markets-in-2019">Your complete guide to Switzerland's best Christmas markets in 2019</a></strong></p><p>The Swiss meteorological service Meteonews <a href="http://meteonews.ch/fr/Carte_meteo/CCH/Suisse" target="_blank">confirmed</a> that temperatures are six degrees above regular December levels. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191011/climate-change-set-to-cost-switzerland-chf1-billion-per-year">Climate change set to cost Switzerland 'CHF1 billion per year' </a></strong></p><p>On Tuesday the 17th, the highest ever December temperature in Switzerland was recorded - 20.5 degrees in Giswil, in the canton of Obwalden. </p><p>While no snow at Christmas time isn’t unusual in some parts of Switzerland - only one in six Geneva Christmases are snowy - the temperature levels are clearly abnormal. </p><p>The current predictions for Christmas Day in Geneva are 10C and raining, while Zurich will have rain and 8C. Bern, Basel and Lucerne are all forecast to have temperatures between 7-9 on Christmas Day. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style></p>