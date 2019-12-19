Bizarre Swiss Christmas traditions #2: The Harley-riding Santas of Basel

<p>Flanked by at least 50 of his similarly-dressed colleagues, Santa Claus rides into town in early December, headed directly for the Basel Marktplatz. </p><p>Once there, the world’s most approachable biker gang makes a swift determination as to who’s been naughty and nice before handing out presents, snacks and sweets to the local children. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1576762344_santa4.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" title="Image: Harley Owners Group Switzerland" /></p><p><i>Image: Harley Owners Group Switzerland</i></p><p>The Harley-riding Santas are members of the Northwest Chapter of the Harley Owners Group - conveniently known as HOG - an organisation with over one million members worldwide who harness biking enthusiasm for good causes. </p><p>The event, known as the Harley Niggi-Näggi, has been running in Basel since 1999.</p><p>While at this stage it is less of an age-old tradition as some others, it has established itself as <a href="https://www.solothurnerzeitung.ch/basel/basel-stadt/ho-ho-ho-wie-gut-kennen-sie-sich-mit-basler-weihnachtstraditionen-aus-133876017" target="_blank">a central event on the Basel Christmas calendar</a>. </p><p>The event calls for donations and raises money for the Theodora Foundation, a charity which helps fund entertainment and activities for sick children in hospital. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1576762294_santa3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" title="Image: Harley Owners Group Switzerland" /></p><p><i>Image: Harley Owners Group Switzerland</i></p><p>This includes clowns - known as Giggle Doctors - which visit hospitals with music and props to entertain sick and disabled children.</p><p>The Foundation also run the Little Orchestra for the Senses - which brings singing, dancing and music performance to disabled children in hospital. </p><p>In 2019, the HOG raised CHF40,000 for the Theodora Foundation. </p><p>Money is raised through sponsorship from local businesses and organisations, as well as private donations. Anyone who wants to donate or take part <a href="https://www.hognws.ch/content/nigginaeggievent/mithelfen/" target="_blank">can do so at the following link</a>. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1576762247_santa2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" title="Santa in Basel - simultaneously naughty and nice. Image: Harley Owners Group Switzerland" /></p><p><i>Santa in Basel - simultaneously naughty and nice. Image: Harley Owners Group Switzerland</i></p><p>For anyone who’s keen to check it out, unfortunately it’s already been run and done for 2019 - with the event taking place on December 7th as part of Nikolaus Day celebrations. </p><p>Next year’s event has already been scheduled though, with Santa set to ride into town on Saturday December 5th - handing out presents at 5pm in the market square. </p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="346" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FHarleyNiggiNaeggi%2Fposts%2F1236803076510872&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></p><p><strong>Swiss Christmas Traditions</strong></p><p>Bizarre Swiss Christmas traditions #2: The Harley riding Santas of Basel</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191218/bizarre-swiss-christmas-traditions-3-get-drunk-on-cake-but-dont-make-it-vomit">Bizarre Swiss Christmas traditions #3: Get drunk on cake, but don’t “make it vomit”</a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191216/bizarre-swiss-christmas-traditions-4-lake-lucernes-santa-hunt">Bizarre Swiss Christmas Traditions #4: Lake Lucerne’s Santa Hunt</a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191216/weird-swiss-christmas-traditions-5-make-an-edible-tree">Bizarre Swiss Christmas Traditions #5: Edible gingerbread trees</a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191216/weird-swiss-christmas-traditions-5">Bizarre Swiss Christmas traditions: #6 Geneva's 'Coupe de Noël'</a></p><p> </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style></p>