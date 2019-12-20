Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

New tram line links Geneva with suburbs in neighbouring France

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
20 December 2019
12:02 CET+01:00
geneva

Share this article

New tram line links Geneva with suburbs in neighbouring France
Photo: Chêne-Bougeries/ Wikimedia commons
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
20 December 2019
12:02 CET+01:00
Along with the newly inaugurated Léman Express train, a tramway is now also making the cross-border commute between Geneva and nearby towns

Since December 15th, the tram number 17 is connecting several Geneva neighbourhoods with the town of Annemasse on the French side. The trip takes 25 minutes each way.

It is the first cross-border tram line put into service in more than 60 years in the region.

The tram will pick up and discharge passengers at 26 stations along the route, including two also served by the Léman Express.

Both the tram and Léman Express provide fast and convenient connection between the city and the agglomeration of various French communes from where more than 85,000 cross-border workers commute daily to their jobs in Geneva. 

The Swiss government contributed over 40 percent of the 92-billion-franc price tag for the new tram. The rest of the funds came from the French government, the city of Annemasse, the Haute-Savoie region of France, as well as towns and villages serviced by the line.
 

 
geneva
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'Unlimited' strikes in France in December: What you need to know
  2. Switzerland ranked one of the world’s 'safest countries'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

02/12
Question renovate bath+kitchen
02/12
Mince Pies
02/12
Ordering eBay from abroad - customs fees?
02/12
Where can I do inbody 😊
02/12
Whatsapp Status: For ages 30+
02/12
Stainless steel cooking pot and pan set: advice...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/11
Holiday Apartments in the “Magic Valley” that is Lötschental
29/11
Biel English Church's "Christmas Carol Service"
25/11
Swimming courses in english in Bern
14/11
Must sell all furniture - would equip 1 bedroom apartment
31/10
Beautiful 4.5 Apt for Rent, Lugano
30/10
Autism/ABA therapy
View all notices
Post a new notice