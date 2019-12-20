New tram line links Geneva with suburbs in neighbouring France

Since December 15th, the tram number 17 is connecting several Geneva neighbourhoods with the town of Annemasse on the French side. The trip takes 25 minutes each way.

It is the first cross-border tram line put into service in more than 60 years in the region.

Retour du tramway à Annemasse avec le prolongement de la ligne 17 des Transports publics genevois (TPG)

▶️https://t.co/PF1HQ2w1HA@TPGeneva @AnnemasseAgglo @Dep_74 #lemanexpress — Mobilités magazine (@Mobilitesmag) December 19, 2019

The tram will pick up and discharge passengers at 26 stations along the route, including two also served by the Léman Express.

Both the tram and Léman Express provide fast and convenient connection between the city and the agglomeration of various French communes from where more than 85,000 cross-border workers commute daily to their jobs in Geneva.

The Swiss government contributed over 40 percent of the 92-billion-franc price tag for the new tram. The rest of the funds came from the French government, the city of Annemasse, the Haute-Savoie region of France, as well as towns and villages serviced by the line.

