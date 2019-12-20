New tram line links Geneva with suburbs in neighbouring France

<p>Since December 15th, the tram number 17 is connecting several Geneva neighbourhoods with the town of Annemasse on the French side. The trip takes 25 minutes each way.</p><p>It is the first cross-border tram line put into service in more than 60 years in the region.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Retour du tramway à Annemasse avec le prolongement de la ligne 17 des Transports publics genevois (TPG)▶️<a href="https://t.co/PF1HQ2w1HA">https://t.co/PF1HQ2w1HA</a><a href="https://twitter.com/TPGeneva?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPGeneva</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AnnemasseAgglo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AnnemasseAgglo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Dep_74?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dep_74</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lemanexpress?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lemanexpress</a></p>— Mobilités magazine (@Mobilitesmag) <a href="https://twitter.com/Mobilitesmag/status/1207569090338066432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 19, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The tram will pick up and discharge passengers at 26 stations along the <a href="https://www.tpg.ch/en/lignes/17">route</a>, including two also served by the <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191117/how-the-new-lman-express-will-cut-genevas-traffic-woes.">Léman Express</a>.</p><p>Both the tram and Léman Express provide fast and convenient connection between the city and the agglomeration of various French communes from where more than <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191118/increasing-number-of-foreigners-commute-to-work-in-switzerland-each-day">85,000 cross-border</a> workers commute daily to their jobs in Geneva. </p><p>The Swiss government contributed over 40 percent of the 92-billion-franc price tag for the new tram. The rest of the funds came from the French government, the city of Annemasse, the Haute-Savoie region of France, as well as towns and villages serviced by the line. </p>