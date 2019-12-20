Rent prices in Switzerland could fall in some parts of the country next year

<p>Due to an ongoing construction of new apartment buildings and the higher number of existing vacancies, housing experts predict that rents will decrease in the coming months.</p><p>According to reports from the “Tages-Anzeiger” <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/wirtschaft/standardwohnen-wird-2020-eher-guenstiger/story/10611212">newspaper</a>, between 5,000 and 8,000 apartments will be empty throughout the country in 2020, around 3,000 more than last year.</p><p>"We assume that rents will continue to decline regionally in the coming year," said Claudio Saputelli, <a href="https://www.bluewin.ch/de/news/wirtschaft-boerse/mieten-koennten-2020-sinken-337766.html">real estate expert </a>at UBS.</p><p>Housing prices depend on the region.</p><p>Not surprisingly, the most expensive apartments are in big cities or areas with a large number of multinational companies.<a href="https://www.bfs.admin.ch/news/fr/2019-0222"> Statistics</a> show that canton Zug has the highest average monthly rent (1,837 francs).</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191105/is-it-better-to-rent-than-buy-in-switzerland"><strong>READ ALSO: Why it might be better to rent property in Switzerland than buy</strong></a></p><p>In Geneva, average monthly rent is 1,416 francs, in Vaud CHF1,330, and in Zurich and Basel it is CHF1,550 and CHF1,241, respectively.</p><p>The lowest rents can be found in rural areas and in certain cantons, such as Uri, Glarus, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Obwalden, Thurgau, and Jura.</p><p>But even high-cost cities may not be beyond reach to some expats. Due to the low interest rates, rental prices there could be reduced by about 3 percent in the second quarter of 2020, experts said.</p><p>The majority of Swiss residents are <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191125/most-swiss-cant-afford-to-own-a-home">tenants,</a> as house prices are high, having risen by 6 percent last year. </p><p>However, renting offers certain financial advantages: Swiss law is more favourable for tenants, as they pay significantly less income tax than homeowners.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190715/new-maps-reveal-highest-rents-in-switzerland-property-renting"><strong>READ ALSO: New map reveals where in Switzerland rent prices are highest</strong></a></p>