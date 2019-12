We asked our readers to tell us what they love about working in Switzerland, what they find difficult and what their advice is for newcomers to the Swiss job market.

What it's really like working in Switzerland?

Deposit Photos

Cost of living

Switzerland is expensive: there's no nice way to say it. But, like everywhere, it depends on where you live and what you do. Here the people at Studying in Switzerland provide a round-up of the sort of costs you can expect for everything from food to travel and insurance.

Everything you need to know about the cost of living in Switzerland

Deposit Photos

Swiss bureaucracy

From residence permits to health insurance cards, we look at the documents that every foreigner in Switzerland must be aware of.

Bureaucracy in Switzerland: Seven essential documents you need to know about

Cantons

Cantons play a hugely important role in Swiss life and you will have to deal with cantonal authorities at some stage if you live in Switzerland. But what exactly do they do and what powers do they have?

EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland's cantons are so powerful

Health

If you move to Switzerland, chances are you will need to take out compulsory basic health insurance within three months. There is no 'free' public healthcare in Switzerland and you will have to pay your compulsory premiums out of your own pocket.

From choosing a provider to options for supplementary private cover, The Local outlines the basics of health insurance in Switzerland.

What you need to know before you take out Swiss health insurance