Living in Switzerland: An expert's guide on how to behave and what to expect

Swiss core values dictate the daily life and behaviour of Swiss locals. For foreigners living in Switzerland, this can make dealings with the locals challenging to navigate. Many newcomers to Switzerland often report feelings confused about why they're shot looks of disapproval for being late or for being addressed bluntly about a problem.

Peter Nielsen, an experienced cross-cultural trainer, specializes in intercultural communication. He believes misunderstandings happen when foreigners are not aware of local customs and culturally acceptable behaviour.

Based in Basel since 2002, Peter has been working to help foreigners settle into Swiss life. He shares his best tips for understanding Swiss local customs, some of which foreigners might find surprising.

Below is Peter's practical advice on how to adjust to everyday life in Switzerland:

1. The Swiss are solution orientated, don't take it personally

In Switzerland, people have little patience with long and complicated explanations. The Swiss generally like to keep information short and to the point. If they need more context, they will ask.

When addressing you with a problem, a local Swiss person who knows you will not lead into the topic slowly, but speak rather bluntly and expect you to do the same. The matter is perceived as an 'issue,' one to be fixed, so keep it solution-oriented and don't take it personally. Once resolved, the Swiss move on and leave the past in the past.

Photo: Londondeposit/Depositphoto.com

However, if a Swiss person does not know you well, they will not be so direct. For example, a neighbour will not directly tell you what you are doing wrong. If there are issues regarding garbage disposal, noise and parking a Swiss person may call the police or appropriate authorities. They may even contact a landlord, or slip a note under your door. If your behaviour changes, or the problem is solved, then all is left in the past.

2. When receiving instructions, expect information overload

When receiving insight and instruction, say from a landlord to tenant, then the information will be extremely detailed and explicit. Expect comprehensive written or oral information on most things, from how the washing machine works through to what you are allowed to do in the garden.

3. The Swiss will address issues directly and not sugar-coat anything

If we look at feedback, Anglo Saxon cultures will appreciate the sandwich method of feedback ( i.e. a pleasant statement, constructive criticism, followed by another pleasing statement). In Switzerland, this will often confuse the receiver. A correctional and only useful criticism approach will work better.

A scenario:

A parent and child are taking part in an activity together, and a local Swiss person sees a danger with/risk to the child. The Swiss will often immediately interfere. A Swiss person might approach the parent and state what is going on is not safe, or will move the child out of harm's way.

For a Swiss person, this is meant to be a helping hand, a way of explaining that this particular situation is unsafe. It is NOT intended to be understood by the parent that he/she does not take care of a child well enough. It is NOT about the people involved; it is about the situation. The Swiss believe they have a responsibility towards one another when in the public sphere. Not addressing danger would be seen as neglecting or not adhering to a Swiss core value.

4. Children are expected to be autonomous from an early age

Children are expected to take responsibility early on. A child in kindergarten will be expected to walk to and from kindergarten on their own after 2-3 weeks. In school one is expected to treat the others with respect and understanding, help one another, while having an academic focus at the same time.

5. Greeting people in Switzerland

Photo: koldunova_anna/depoistphotos.com

When communicating with the Swiss, remember to use courtesy phrases. But the Swiss will have and use more than you – at least in their language which contradicts the "get to the point" Swiss way.

When initially meeting a Swiss person, you must shake hands (or kiss twice on the cheek if you know them socially). Then, say: "good to meet you."

6. The Swiss goodbye

When the Swiss say goodbye, a mere farewell will not do. Translated into English it will be something like:

Swiss person: "Goodbye" – followed by your response

Swiss person: "Thank you" – followed by your response

Swiss person: "Have a good week" – followed by your response

Swiss person: "See you next Monday" – followed by your response

Swiss person: "Thank you (again)" and "Goodbye" (again)

A general rule is if the first goodbye was in German, the second might be in French (adieu – pronounced "Ade" or in Italian "ciao") – followed by your response.

7. Eye-contact is good but the Swiss value personal space

Eye contact is essential when dealing with Swiss people; it relays trust. Gestures are not excessive. A wave with the hand, a nod of the head, a raised eyebrow is all that is needed. No, or little touching – never touch colleagues or anyone in a business setting. Silence is okay, used, and appreciated. Personal space is generally an arm's length in a 90-degree angle from your nose.

Photo: VitalikRadko/Depositphoto.com

8. No need to queue in everyday situations

There is also no queuing culture; it is every man or woman for themselves. There is an exception to this rule when getting on/off the lift. Men generally will let women in first, and then enter. When exiting, there will be a bit of shuffling to get everyone moved around so that the ladies can get out first.