Congratulations Switzerland, you're the world's second freest country

<p>In its fifth annual edition, the <a href="https://www.cato.org/sites/cato.org/files/human-freedom-index-files/human-freedom-index-2019.pdf">Human Freedom Index</a> placed Switzerland in the second place behind the top-scorer New Zealand.</p><p>Five other European countries are in the top 10: Denmark and Luxembourg tied in 6th place, Finland and Germany tied in 8th place, and Ireland is in the 10th.</p><p>The Index, conducted by the American think tank Cato Institute, along with four international institutions, "presents a broad measure of human freedom, understood as the absence of coercive constraint", its authors said.</p><p>It surveyed 162 nations using 76 distinct indicators, including rule of law, safety and security, expression and information, and legal system.</p><p>Switzerland received high marks in all the categories.</p><p>The common thread among the top-rated countries is a high average per-capita income, as well as "strong relationship between human freedom and democracy", according to the report.</p><p>Sweden, the Netherlands, Austria, Norway, Iceland and the UK placed in the 11th through the 18th positions, while France lagged in the 33rd place.</p><p>Egypt, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen, Venezuela, and Syria were the lowest-ranked nations in the Index.</p><p>Switzerland often tops global <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191216/why-does-switzerland-get-high-marks-in-international-surveys">rankings</a> in categories ranging from quality of life and standard of living to competitiveness and safety.</p>