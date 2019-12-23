Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Congratulations Switzerland, you're the world's second freest country

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 December 2019
11:18 CET+01:00
living in switzerlandfreedom

Share this article

Congratulations Switzerland, you're the world's second freest country
Six European nations were in the top five. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 December 2019
11:18 CET+01:00
A new study ranks Switzerland in the second place globally in terms of personal, civil, and economic freedom.

In its fifth annual edition, the Human Freedom Index placed Switzerland in the second place behind the top-scorer New Zealand.

Five other European countries are in the top 10: Denmark and Luxembourg tied in 6th place, Finland and Germany tied in 8th place, and Ireland is in the 10th.

The Index, conducted by the American think tank Cato Institute, along with four international institutions, "presents a broad measure of human freedom, understood as the absence of coercive constraint", its authors said.

It surveyed 162 nations using 76 distinct indicators, including rule of law, safety and security, expression and information, and legal system.

Switzerland received high marks in all the categories.

READ ALSO: Would you pass Switzerland's citizenship exam?

The common thread among the top-rated countries is a high average per-capita income, as well as "strong relationship between human freedom and democracy", according to the report.

Sweden, the Netherlands, Austria, Norway, Iceland and the UK placed in the 11th through the 18th positions, while France lagged in the 33rd place.

Egypt, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen, Venezuela, and Syria were the lowest-ranked nations in the Index.

Switzerland often tops global rankings in categories ranging from quality of life and standard of living to competitiveness and safety.

 
living in switzerlandfreedom
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'Unlimited' strikes in France in December: What you need to know
  2. Switzerland ranked one of the world’s 'safest countries'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

02/12
Question renovate bath+kitchen
02/12
Mince Pies
02/12
Ordering eBay from abroad - customs fees?
02/12
Where can I do inbody 😊
02/12
Whatsapp Status: For ages 30+
02/12
Stainless steel cooking pot and pan set: advice...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/11
Holiday Apartments in the “Magic Valley” that is Lötschental
29/11
Biel English Church's "Christmas Carol Service"
25/11
Swimming courses in english in Bern
14/11
Must sell all furniture - would equip 1 bedroom apartment
31/10
Beautiful 4.5 Apt for Rent, Lugano
30/10
Autism/ABA therapy
View all notices
Post a new notice