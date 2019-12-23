Understanding the different names for Christmas across Switzerland

<p>Switzerland's four official languages - Swiss German, French, Italian and Romansh - each have their own name for Christmas. </p><p>Given the Swiss proficiency in English, if you're ever stuck this festive season - a simply 'Merry Christmas' is likely to suffice. It is a happy time of year after all, so it's probably not the time for correcting someone (although don't be surprised if it happens). </p><p>But in the interests of keeping things correct, here's the names for Christmas in different parts of Switzerland - and why. </p><p><span style="color: rgb(136, 153, 166); font-family: "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; text-align: center; white-space: nowrap;"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Ig: outstandingdestination<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Switzerland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Switzerland</a> ☃☃☃ <a href="https://t.co/5aXQKziHtN">pic.twitter.com/5aXQKziHtN</a></p>— Corazoñ (@DownTo_Earth__) <a href="https://twitter.com/DownTo_Earth__/status/1206921757493530624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 17, 2019</a></blockquote> </span></p><p><strong>Swiss German: Weihnachten/Fröhliche Weihnachten</strong></p><p>Just under two out of every three (63 percent) Swiss speak Swiss German as their first language, making it the most popular and widely spoken language in the country. </p><p>In Swiss German, just like in German, Christmas is Weihnachten - which translates to 'holy night' or 'in the holy night'. </p><p>Weihen is a verb which means to dedicate or consecrate, while Nachten means night/nights. </p><p>The word comes from the original middle high German word <i>wihennahten</i>. </p><p>Merry Christmas in German-speaking Switzerland is Fröhliche Weihnachten or simply Frohe Weihnachten. </p><p><strong>French: Noël/joyeux Noël</strong></p><p>Around 23 percent of Swiss speak French as their first language. Christmas is known as Noël in Romandy, which translates to the 'birthday of the Lord' - referring of course to Jesus Christ. </p><p>Noël is thought to come from the Latin <i>dies natalis, </i>which means 'day of birth', although some suggest it derives from the Old French word <i>nael. </i></p><p>Merry Christmas in French is joyeux Noël. </p><p><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FTheLocalGermany%2Fposts%2F10157558577141013&width=500" width="500" height="560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe></p><p><strong>Italian: Natale/buon Natale</strong></p><p>Around 8 percent of Swiss speak Italian as a first language, where the word for Christmas is Natale. </p><p>As with French, it translates to the 'birthday of the Lord' - although here the connection with the Latin <i>dies natalis</i> is especially clear. </p><p>In Ticino and want to wish someone a merry Christmas? Then buon Natale is all you will need!</p><p><strong>Romansh: Nadel/Bellas festas da Nadel</strong></p><p>Only spoken by around 0.5 percent of the population - or roughly 45,000 people as a first language - Romansh is another language with Latin influence and is the fourth official language of Switzerland. </p><p>Christmas in Romansh is Nadel, which again means birthday of the Lord - as with the other Latin-influenced Swiss languages. </p><p><span style="color: rgb(136, 153, 166); font-family: "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; text-align: center; white-space: nowrap;"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Merry Christmas from Zurich, Switzerland.<br><br>Photo from last year by <a href="https://twitter.com/punkodelish?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@punkodelish</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/visitzurich?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#visitzurich</a> <a href="https://t.co/BbTesCldeT">pic.twitter.com/BbTesCldeT</a></p>— Zürich Tourism (@VisitZurich) <a href="https://twitter.com/VisitZurich/status/1077491676938203136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2018</a></blockquote> </span></p><p>While Nadel may appear similar - in particular to the Italian 'Natale' - it is even closer to Catalonian and Galician words for Christmas, where Christmas is Nadal. In Portuguese, Christmas is Natal. </p><p>Merry Christmas in Romansh is a little bit of a mouthful - Bellas festas da Nadel - however it'll be much appreciated if you say it to a Romansh speaker. </p><p><strong>Swiss Christmas Traditions</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191220/bizarre-swiss-christmas-traditions-1-santas-squad-a-questionable-and-wacky-ensemble">Bizarre Swiss Christmas traditions #1: Santa’s strange Swiss squad</a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191219/bizarre-swiss-christmas-traditions-2-the-harley-riding-santas-of-basel">Bizarre Swiss Christmas traditions #2: The Harley riding Santas of Basel</a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191218/bizarre-swiss-christmas-traditions-3-get-drunk-on-cake-but-dont-make-it-vomit">Bizarre Swiss Christmas traditions #3: Get drunk on cake, but don’t “make it vomit”</a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191216/bizarre-swiss-christmas-traditions-4-lake-lucernes-santa-hunt">Bizarre Swiss Christmas Traditions #4: Lake Lucerne’s Santa Hunt</a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191216/weird-swiss-christmas-traditions-5-make-an-edible-tree">Bizarre Swiss Christmas Traditions #5: Edible gingerbread trees</a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191216/weird-swiss-christmas-traditions-5">Bizarre Swiss Christmas traditions: #6 Geneva's 'Coupe de Noël'</a></p>