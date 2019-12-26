People suspected buried in avalanche at popular Swiss ski resort

<p>Helicopters have arrived at a ski resort in the Swiss Alps village of Andermatt after an avalanche on Thursday morning.</p><p>The avalanche took place just before 11am on Thursday in the Oberalppass area of the ski resort. </p><p>A police spokesperson for the ski field said it was possible people were buried in the avalanche. Two people have already been rescued and taken to hospital. </p><p>“This was a relatively large avalanche: 20 by 50 metres,” he said. </p><p>The Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research in the district of Andermatt ranked the region as having a high danger of avalanche due to fresh snowfall in the area. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}</style></p>