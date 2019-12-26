People suspected buried in avalanche at popular Swiss ski resort

Helicopters have arrived at a ski resort in the Swiss Alps village of Andermatt after an avalanche on Thursday morning.

The avalanche took place just before 11am on Thursday in the Oberalppass area of the ski resort.

A police spokesperson for the ski field said it was possible people were buried in the avalanche. Two people have already been rescued and taken to hospital.

“This was a relatively large avalanche: 20 by 50 metres,” he said.

The Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research in the district of Andermatt ranked the region as having a high danger of avalanche due to fresh snowfall in the area.