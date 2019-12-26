Switzerland's news in English

People suspected buried in avalanche at popular Swiss ski resort

26 December 2019
13:34 CET+01:00
People suspected buried in avalanche at popular Swiss ski resort
Photo: POLICE CANTONALE VALAISANNE / AFP
Police suspect people have been buried in the incident in the central Swiss canton of Uri.

Helicopters have arrived at a ski resort in the Swiss Alps village of Andermatt after an avalanche on Thursday morning.

The avalanche took place just before 11am on Thursday in the Oberalppass area of the ski resort. 

A police spokesperson for the ski field said it was possible people were buried in the avalanche. Two people have already been rescued and taken to hospital. 

“This was a relatively large avalanche: 20 by 50 metres,” he said. 

The Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research in the district of Andermatt ranked the region as having a high danger of avalanche due to fresh snowfall in the area. 

 

 
