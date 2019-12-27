Shredding of live chicks to be banned in Switzerland from January 2020

A number of other changes to mass agriculture will also come into effect in January, including tracking sheep and goats, as well as greater restrictions on pesticides and more assistance available to farmers in the instance of drought.

In industrial farming across the globe, male chicks are typically shredded a day after birth as they do not lay eggs and are of little value in factory farms.

Although the practice is relatively rare in Switzerland, it will be formally forbidden from January 2020.

The law does include some exceptions for smaller egg producers, however if male chicks are to be put to death, this must now be done with CO2 gas.

The Swiss House of Representatives, when passing the law, called the practice “absurd”.

Technology exists which can determine a chick’s sex just nine days into incubation. Although this is used in the United States, Germany and elsewhere, it is as yet not widespread in Switzerland.

Pesticide restrictions, helicopters for thirsty cows

The Swiss government has made army helicopters available to transport water for cattle in the instance of drought.

Switzerland’s central animal trafficking database will now also track sheep and goats, with the animals to be given tracking ear tags.

Furthermore, there will be restrictions on certain pesticides, with the carcinogenic Chlorothalonil banned from January onwards.