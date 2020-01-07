Here’s how much rents across Switzerland fell by in 2019

Rents in Switzerland declined by an average of 0.5 percent last year, figures from the end of 2019 show.

The fall was strongest in December, where rents decreased by 0.4 percent.

The figures, published on Tuesday, come from Swiss property and rentals company ImmoScout24 and real estate consultancy CIFI.

Besides highlighting an overall decline in rents, the percentage figures also show stark regional variations across the country.

Central and north-western Switzerland saw the biggest drops, with 1.7 percent and 0.9 percent respectively - while rents in the Lake Geneva region decreased by 1.1 percent.

No longer cheaper to buy?

Buying has often been thought of as a way of saving money in Switzerland, although recent figures show that perhaps a few other people had the same idea.

Prices for buying increased across Switzerland by around 2.8 percent - including an increase of 0.5 percent in December alone.

A spokesperson for ImmoScout24 said low interest rates were fuelling the demand for buying as opposed to renting in Switzerland,