Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Here’s how much rents across Switzerland fell by in 2019

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
7 January 2020
10:50 CET+01:00
rentinghousingcost of living

Share this article

Here’s how much rents across Switzerland fell by in 2019
Photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
7 January 2020
10:50 CET+01:00
Good news for renters in Switzerland this year, with rental prices falling on average across the country in 2019. Here’s the average drop - and where they declined the most.

Rents in Switzerland declined by an average of 0.5 percent last year, figures from the end of 2019 show. 

The fall was strongest in December, where rents decreased by 0.4 percent. 

READ: Rent prices in Switzerland likely to fall next year

The figures, published on Tuesday, come from Swiss property and rentals company ImmoScout24 and real estate consultancy CIFI. 

Besides highlighting an overall decline in rents, the percentage figures also show stark regional variations across the country. 

Central and north-western Switzerland saw the biggest drops, with 1.7 percent and 0.9 percent respectively - while rents in the Lake Geneva region decreased by 1.1 percent. 

No longer cheaper to buy?

Buying has often been thought of as a way of saving money in Switzerland, although recent figures show that perhaps a few other people had the same idea.

READ: Is it better to rent than to buy in Switzerland? 

Prices for buying increased across Switzerland by around 2.8 percent - including an increase of 0.5 percent in December alone. 

A spokesperson for ImmoScout24 said low interest rates were fuelling the demand for buying as opposed to renting in Switzerland, 

 
rentinghousingcost of living
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Ten things foreigners do that make Swiss people feel really uncomfortable
  2. EXPLAINED: How much do foreign workers in Switzerland earn?
  3. Congratulations Switzerland, you're the world's second freest country
  4. The Christmas movie that became Switzerland's most-watched film ever
  5. Understanding the different names for Christmas across Switzerland

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

26/12
Trumpenfuhrers impeachment is a soap opera...
26/12
Do Brits have the same rights as EU citizens...
26/12
Is this a fair amount?
26/12
Decent sledging conditions near Zürich
26/12
IUI experience (desperate)
26/12
Translation needed for VAT form
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/12
Lovely Furnished 2 BDR Appartment in Veigy FR with Parking
18/12
one room apartment in Zurich
05/12
7 seater BMWX5 in Zurich chf26k low kms
02/12
For rent 1.5p Lausanne OUCHY with private garden
29/11
Holiday Apartments in the “Magic Valley” that is Lötschental
29/11
Biel English Church's "Christmas Carol Service"
View all notices
Post a new notice