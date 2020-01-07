Here’s how much rents across Switzerland fell by in 2019

<p>Rents in Switzerland declined by an average of 0.5 percent last year, figures from the end of 2019 show. </p><p>The fall was strongest in December, where rents decreased by 0.4 percent. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191220/swiss-rents-in-some-areas-are-likely-to-fall-in-2020">Rent prices in Switzerland likely to fall next year</a></strong></p><p>The figures, published on Tuesday, come from Swiss property and rentals company ImmoScout24 and real estate consultancy CIFI. </p><p>Besides highlighting an overall decline in rents, the percentage figures also show stark regional variations across the country. </p><p>Central and north-western Switzerland saw the biggest drops, with 1.7 percent and 0.9 percent respectively - while rents in the Lake Geneva region decreased by 1.1 percent. </p><p><strong>No longer cheaper to buy?</strong></p><p>Buying has often been thought of as a way of saving money in Switzerland, although recent figures show that perhaps a few other people had the same idea.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191105/is-it-better-to-rent-than-buy-in-switzerland "><strong>READ: Is it better to rent than to buy in Switzerland? </strong></a></p><p>Prices for buying increased across Switzerland by around 2.8 percent - including an increase of 0.5 percent in December alone. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}span.s2 {font: 12.0px Helvetica; color: #000000; -webkit-text-stroke: 0px #000000}</style></p><p>A spokesperson for ImmoScout24 said low interest rates were fuelling the demand for buying as opposed to renting in Switzerland, </p>