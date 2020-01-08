Swiss doctors spend only one-third of their time with patients

The report, released Monday by the Society for Social Research in Bern (GFS Bern), made several findings relating to working conditions in Swiss hospitals as well as job satisfaction among medical professionals.

The major finding was the increase in administrative tasks, which now forms a much more significant part of a doctor’s day than it did compared to the previous survey, conducted in 2011.

Administrative tasks have risen for hospital doctors in each category.

While doctors in acute somatic care spent an average of 86 minutes completing administrative tasks in 2011, this had risen to 119 minutes in 2019.

Similarly doctors in rehabilitation now spend 118 minutes per day performing administrative tasks, up from 82 minutes in 2012.

Psychiatric care doctors also saw their administrative time rise from 64 to 76 minutes per day.

When paired with other tasks which eat into the day, n average doctors in all categories spend 34 percent of their time with patients.

Job satisfaction

Doctors in Switzerland are satisfied with their work, with over 90 percent saying they find it interesting and varied. This has decreased slightly over the past decade.

A clear majority also told surveyors that they are happy with the remuneration they receive for their work.

The report was completed from a study of 1572 doctors in the summer of 2020 across Switzerland.

READ: Will Geneva's health insurance premiums ever stop rising?

READ: How Swiss residents are 'paying too much' for medicines and health insurance premiums