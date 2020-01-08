Swiss doctors spend only one-third of their time with patients

<p>The <a href="https://cockpit.gfsbern.ch/de/cockpit/begleituntersuchung-fmh-2019/" target="_blank">report</a>, released Monday by the Society for Social Research in Bern (GFS Bern), made several findings relating to working conditions in Swiss hospitals as well as job satisfaction among medical professionals. </p><p>The major finding was the increase in administrative tasks, which now forms a much more significant part of a doctor’s day than it did compared to the previous survey, conducted in 2011. </p><p>Administrative tasks have risen for hospital doctors in each category. </p><p>While doctors in acute somatic care spent an average of 86 minutes completing administrative tasks in 2011, this had risen to 119 minutes in 2019. </p><p>Similarly doctors in rehabilitation now spend 118 minutes per day performing administrative tasks, up from 82 minutes in 2012. </p><p>Psychiatric care doctors also saw their administrative time rise from 64 to 76 minutes per day. </p><p>When paired with other tasks which eat into the day, n average doctors in all categories spend 34 percent of their time with patients. </p><p><strong>Job satisfaction</strong></p><p>Doctors in Switzerland are satisfied with their work, with over 90 percent saying they find it interesting and varied. This has decreased slightly over the past decade. </p><p>A clear majority also told surveyors that they are happy with the remuneration they receive for their work. </p><p>The report was completed from a study of 1572 doctors in the summer of 2020 across Switzerland. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200106/will-genevas-health-insurance-premiums-stop-rising ">Will Geneva's health insurance premiums ever stop rising? </a></strong></p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191014/swiss-residents-pay-too-much-for-medications-and-health-insurance-premiums">How Swiss residents are 'paying too much' for medicines and health insurance premiums</a> </strong></p><p> </p><p><strong><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style></strong></p>