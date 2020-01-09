Switzerland moves to end pensions system that sees men earn twice as much as women

<p>The Federal Council has developed a set of reforms which it has put to unions and employers for consultation in a bid to help bridge the gap. </p><p>Pensions in Switzerland are not uniform, but are instead paid on the basis of the industry the person worked in. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191007/older-swiss-reject-increasing-the-retirement-age-study ">Older Swiss reject increasing the retirement age: Study</a></strong></p><p>For many women, who worked more commonly in the hospitality industry, their pension amount will be far less than that of men, who worked in higher paying jobs. </p><p>The other major reason for the discrepancy is women taking time off to care for children, which reduced their earnings and therefore their pension payments. </p><p>In figures from 2017, <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/schweiz/standard/Damit-Frauen-im-Alter-nicht-verarmen/story/28160105 " target="_blank">the most recent available</a>, the median BV pensions were CHF2301 for men and CHF1221 for women. </p><p>These women are among the best off among female retirees. The Federal Council also estimates that one third of women do not receive a pension at all. </p><p>Women who don’t receive a pension must survive on supplementary benefits or will be dependent on a partner who is a recipient of a higher-earning pension scheme. </p><p>The reforms would increase pensions by between CHF100 and 200 per month, while also reducing the compulsory deduction paid by employees currently working - thereby allowing them to take home a greater share of their wages.</p><p>There is also a forecast increase in supplementary benefits. </p><p>As reported in <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/schweiz/standard/Damit-Frauen-im-Alter-nicht-verarmen/story/28160105" target="_blank">the Tages Anzeiger</a>, while the reform attempts are welcome, they have been slammed for not going far enough to address systemic gender inequality in the Swiss benefits system - particularly for those who are already retired. </p><p>The retirement age for women in Switzerland is 64 and it's 65 for men, although both are expected to be set at 65 sometime in 2020 <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200101/everything-set-to-change-in-january-2020">after a public consultation</a>. </p><p> </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style></p>