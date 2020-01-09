Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Switzerland moves to end pensions system that sees men earn twice as much as women

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 January 2020
12:46 CET+01:00
pensionsswitzerlandreformwelfarebenefits

Share this article

Switzerland moves to end pensions system that sees men earn twice as much as women
Photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 January 2020
12:46 CET+01:00
Due to the structure of Switzerland’s pension system, female pensioners in Switzerland receive on average half the pension amount of men.

The Federal Council has developed a set of reforms which it has put to unions and employers for consultation in a bid to help bridge the gap. 

Pensions in Switzerland are not uniform, but are instead paid on the basis of the industry the person worked in. 

READ: Older Swiss reject increasing the retirement age: Study

For many women, who worked more commonly in the hospitality industry, their pension amount will be far less than that of men, who worked in higher paying jobs. 

The other major reason for the discrepancy is women taking time off to care for children, which reduced their earnings and therefore their pension payments. 

In figures from 2017, the most recent available, the median BV pensions were CHF2301 for men and CHF1221 for women. 

These women are among the best off among female retirees. The Federal Council also estimates that one third of women do not receive a pension at all. 

Women who don’t receive a pension must survive on supplementary benefits or will be dependent on a partner who is a recipient of a higher-earning pension scheme. 

The reforms would increase pensions by between CHF100 and 200 per month, while also reducing the compulsory deduction paid by employees currently working - thereby allowing them to take home a greater share of their wages.

There is also a forecast increase in supplementary benefits. 

As reported in the Tages Anzeiger, while the reform attempts are welcome, they have been slammed for not going far enough to address systemic gender inequality in the Swiss benefits system - particularly for those who are already retired. 

The retirement age for women in Switzerland is 64 and it's 65 for men, although both are expected to be set at 65 sometime in 2020 after a public consultation

 

 
pensionsswitzerlandreformwelfarebenefits
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Ten things foreigners do that make Swiss people feel really uncomfortable
  2. EXPLAINED: How much do foreign workers in Switzerland earn?
  3. Congratulations Switzerland, you're the world's second freest country
  4. The Christmas movie that became Switzerland's most-watched film ever
  5. Understanding the different names for Christmas across Switzerland

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

26/12
Trumpenfuhrers impeachment is a soap opera...
26/12
Do Brits have the same rights as EU citizens...
26/12
Is this a fair amount?
26/12
Decent sledging conditions near Zürich
26/12
IUI experience (desperate)
26/12
Translation needed for VAT form
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/12
Lovely Furnished 2 BDR Appartment in Veigy FR with Parking
18/12
one room apartment in Zurich
05/12
7 seater BMWX5 in Zurich chf26k low kms
02/12
For rent 1.5p Lausanne OUCHY with private garden
29/11
Holiday Apartments in the “Magic Valley” that is Lötschental
29/11
Biel English Church's "Christmas Carol Service"
View all notices
Post a new notice