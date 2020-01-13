Switzerland's news in English

Stress, burn-out rising 'dramatically' in Swiss workplaces

13 January 2020
09:03 CET+01:00
Photo: Depositphotos
13 January 2020
09:03 CET+01:00
Workers in Switzerland are suffering from more stress than ever. The rate of burnout in the Swiss workplace has seen a dramatic increase since 2012, with work stoppages rising by 50 percent.

The Swiss government estimates that the costs of stress and burnout are roughly CHF10 billion per annum. 

Insurers Swica and PK Rück prepared a report which has shown that six out of ten cases of work stoppages can be attributed to depression or burn-out. 

The report, published in Switzerland’s NZZ am Sonntag newspaper, said that not only is burnout increasing - but that individual examples of it are lasting longer. 

A failure to invest in employees?

Roger Ritler, one of the authors of the report, said that companies were not recognising the real stress risk and making investments to counter it. 

“Many companies are not yet investing enough in prevention and support for their at-risk employees,” he said. 

Doctors were also criticised for failing to properly allow patients to be re-integrated into work, with two out of every three cases of employee re-integration after mental health-based leave resulting in the termination of employee relationships. 

 
