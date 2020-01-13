Stress, burn-out rising ‘dramatically’ in Swiss workplaces

<p>The Swiss government <a href="https://nzzas.nzz.ch/wirtschaft/burnout-arbeitsausfaelle-steigen-auf-rekordhoch-ld.1533349?reduced=true " target="_blank">estimates</a> that the costs of stress and burnout are roughly CHF10 billion per annum. </p><p>Insurers Swica and PK Rück prepared a report which has shown that six out of ten cases of work stoppages can be attributed to depression or burn-out. </p><p>The report, published in Switzerland’s <a href="https://nzzas.nzz.ch/wirtschaft/burnout-arbeitsausfaelle-steigen-auf-rekordhoch-ld.1533349?reduced=true" target="_blank">NZZ am Sonntag newspaper</a>, said that not only is burnout increasing - but that individual examples of it are lasting longer. </p><p><strong>A failure to invest in employees?</strong></p><p>Roger Ritler, one of the authors of the report, said that companies were not recognising the real stress risk and making investments to counter it. </p><p>“Many companies are not yet investing enough in prevention and support for their at-risk employees,” he said. </p><p>Doctors were also criticised for failing to properly allow patients to be re-integrated into work, with two out of every three cases of employee re-integration after mental health-based leave resulting in the termination of employee relationships. </p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style>