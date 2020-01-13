Switzerland: Zurich police to be forced to name nationality and ‘background’ of offenders

<p>The initiative was launched by the Swiss government on Monday, which would require Zurich police to name not only the nationality of offenders but also their age and gender. </p><p>Similar information must be released concerning victims of crime, provided there is no way that the released information would allow them to be identified. </p><p>As reported in <a href="https://www.20min.ch/ro/news/suisse/story/La-nationalite-des-delinquants-fait-debat-27669812 " target="_blank">Swiss daily 20 Minutes</a>, the government initiative was launched as a counter-proposal to an initiative from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP). </p><p>This proposal would have required the police to not only release the above information, but also to make public the ethnicity of perpetrators, i.e. whether or not they had a migrant background. </p><p><strong>READ: Have your say: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190926/tell-us-should-foreigners-have-the-right-to-vote-in-switzerland">Is it time foreigners in Switzerland had the right to vote?</a></strong></p><p>After the SVP submitted their initiative, the government launched its own - with the one major difference being that the ethnicity/background requirement was removed. </p><p>Pursuant to Swiss law, it is now up to the SVP as to whether or not it withdraws its initiative. </p><p>If the SVP proposal is withdrawn, the government initiative will stand. If not, the people of Zurich will need to vote on the SVP initiative and the counter-proposal. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191113/foreigners-in-switzerland-where-do-they-live">Where in Switzerland do all the international residents live?</a> </strong></p><p>The initiative was launched in response to a shift in the city’s policy whereby the nationality as well as other personal characteristics of perpetrators of crime would not be named. </p><p>The SVP collected just under 10,000 signatures to support its initiative, saying that refusing to release information surrounding a person’s background amounted to “censorship”. </p><p>Only 6,000 signatures were required to have the initiative placed before the Zurich parliament, indicating the popularity of the proposal. </p><p>Indeed, across Switzerland it is becoming more common for police to provide personal details of criminal perpetrators - particularly with regard to nationality.</p><p>As reported in <a href="https://www.20min.ch/ro/news/suisse/story/La-nationalite-des-delinquants-fait-debat-27669812 " target="_blank">20 Minutes</a>, the SVP has been pressuring cantons across the country to release identifying information on accused perpetrators wherever possible. </p><p> </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style></p>