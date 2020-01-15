Swiss ski worker ‘generously rewarded’ after handing back lost $20,000

The backpack was forgotten by a Chinese national at the ski resort in the eastern Swiss canton of Grisons, as was reported in Swiss tabloid Blick.

The cantonal police said that the owner was “visibly relieved” to get his backpack back and praised the honesty of the ski worker.

The ski worker found the US currency in the abandoned backpack during a shift, before handing it back to the police.

In a public Facebook post, the cantonal police said that the man was ‘generous’ to the 32-year-old worker when it came to a reward, although the police declined to comment on the actual amount of the reward.