Swiss ski worker ‘generously rewarded’ after handing back lost $20,000

<p>The backpack was forgotten by a Chinese national at the ski resort in the eastern Swiss canton of Grisons, as <a href="https://www.blick.ch/news/schweiz/graubuenden/rucksack-fund-in-laax-gr-chinese-40-vergisst-20000-dollar-in-der-gondel-id15701656.html" target="_blank">was reported in Swiss tabloid Blick</a>.</p><p>The cantonal police said that the owner was "visibly relieved" to get his backpack back and praised the honesty of the ski worker. </p><p>The ski worker found the US currency in the abandoned backpack during a shift, before handing it back to the police. </p><p><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FKapoGR%2Fposts%2F2658620384228264&width=500" width="500" height="698" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe></p><p>In a public Facebook post, the cantonal police said that the man was 'generous' to the 32-year-old worker when it came to a reward, although the police declined to comment on the actual amount of the reward. </p>