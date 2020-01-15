Why Switzerland has been ranked 'best country' in the world once again

<p>The rankings, put together annually by an American think tank made up of several prominent news and research organisations, placed Switzerland above average in several categories - from conducting business to quality of life. </p><p>As reported by The Local Switzerland, Switzerland again claimed the top ranking - meaning that the neutral alpine nation has been on top of the list every time since it was founded in 2016. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190123/switzerland-named-worlds-best-country-usnews-perceptions-global-rankings">Switzerland named 'world's best country' in 2019</a></strong></p><p>Other countries to feature on the list were <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/">Germany</a> (fourth overall), <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/">Sweden</a> (eighth), <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/">Norway</a> (tenth), <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/">France</a> (12th), <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/">Denmark</a> (13th), <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/">Italy</a> (17th), <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/">Austria</a> (18th) and <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/">Spain</a> (19th). </p><p><strong>Switzerland - an all-round ‘best’ country</strong></p><p>Switzerland finds itself on the top of the rankings for the fourth year in a row, followed by Canada, Japan, Germany and Australia. </p><p>With the rankings starting off in 2016, no other country has ever been named on top. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191216/why-does-switzerland-get-high-marks-in-international-surveys">Why Switzerland always ranks as one of the best places in the world to live</a> </strong></p><p>Switzerland’s position at the top of the rankings is due to the country’s all-rounder status rather than any one metric. </p><p>Indeed, Switzerland does not rank first in any of the six major categories in the rankings - most powerful, best to start a business, quality of life, for women, for education and green-living.</p><p>In fact, Switzerland is only in the top three of one of those six categories (second place in the green-living section). </p><p><strong>Why Swiss is best</strong></p><p>Switzerland scored high in several reputational metrics, particularly surrounding its business sector. </p><p>Switzerland scored high with regard to political and economic stability, transparency and equality. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191203/international-rankings-highlight-switzerlands-school-struggles">International rankings showcase Switzerland's school struggles</a> </strong></p><p>Switzerland was also ranked second best in the world for conducting business and was considered the second-most trustworthy country. </p><p>Rankings of Swiss quality of life and value of citizenship were also strong, both placing at seventh in the world. </p><p>As noted by the authors of the report, “Switzerland has low unemployment, a skilled labor force and one of the highest gross domestic products per capita in the world…” </p><p>“The country’s strong economy is powered by low corporate tax rates, a highly-developed service sector led by financial services and a high-tech manufacturing industry.”</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1579087721_000-1j93cs.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 430px;" /></p><p><i>Image: <a href="https://fr.depositphotos.com/stock-photos/trains-switzerland.html?filter=all">Depositphotos</a></i></p><p><strong>Where improvements are necessary</strong></p><p>As always, cost of living is a major concern for Switzerland. </p><p>Switzerland failed to rank in the top 20 for ‘best countries to start a career’ and ‘best countries to invest in’. </p><p>Switzerland was also ranked only 16th when it came to being the ‘most influential’. </p><p><strong>The report</strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.usnews.com/news/best-countries?src=usn_pr " target="_blank">rankings are a joint project</a> by digital news service US News & World Report, marketing company Y&R and the Wharton School, a business school at the University of Pennsylvania.</p><p>The report takes into account 73 countries from all across the globe, making assessments in a range of categories such as economic influence, military might, education and quality of life. </p><p>The country named the “best” is considered to wield the most influence on a global scale. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1579085760_swissrank.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 235px;" /></p><p> </p><p>The 2020 rankings were based on a survey of just over 20,000 people comprising business leaders, ‘informed elites' and the general public in dozens of target countries. </p><p>According to the makers of the survey, the Best Countries project is designed to “help citizens, business leaders and policymakers better understand how their nations are perceived on a world scale.”</p><p><strong>Top ten</strong></p><p>1. Switzerland</p><p>2. Canada </p><p>3. Japan</p><p>4. Germany</p><p>5. Australia</p><p>6. United Kingdom </p><p>7. United States </p><p>8. Sweden </p><p>9. Netherlands </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style></p><p>10. Norway</p>