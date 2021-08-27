In which Swiss canton can you find a rental bargain?

<p>Rented accommodations are most expensive in the Swiss canton of Zug, according to a study by the <a href="https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/de/home/aktuell/neue-veroeffentlichungen.gnpdetail.2021-0324.html">Federal Statistical Office</a> (FSO).</p><p>Average monthly rents for a three-to-four room property in the tiny canton, which is home to dozens of multinational companies, is 1,883 francs.</p><p>Due to its low tax rate, Zug is a major target for millionaires - with the most per capita in Switzerland.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210505/which-swiss-canton-has-the-most-millionaires/"><strong>READ MORE: Which Swiss canton has the most millionaires?</strong></a></p><p>Average monthly rents for a three to four room property in the two cantons ranged between 1,486 and 1,508 francs in 2019.</p><p>In the second place is the canton of Zurich (1,663 francs per month), followed by Schwyz (1,612 francs) and Nidwalden (1,553 francs).</p><p>Geneva and Vaud are next on the list, with average monthly rents of 1,508 francs and 1,486 francs, respectively.</p><p><strong>Where can I find a cheap rental deal?</strong></p><p>In contrast, the same size apartment in Jura costs 967 francs — the lowest rate in Switzerland — and 1,000 in Neuchâtel.</p><p>The Swiss average for a three to four-room dwelling is 1,362 francs, the OFS reported.</p><p><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210226/reader-question-how-do-i-challenge-my-rent-in-switzerland/">Reader question: How do I challenge my rent in Switzerland? </a></span></strong></p><p>This chart shows how your canton rates in terms of rents.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-628928 size-large" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/graph-761x1024.png" alt="" width="640" height="861" /></p><p>For most tenants in Switzerland — 62 percent — the monthly rent ranged between 1,000 and 1,999 francs, while a quarter of households paid a monthly rent of less than 1,000 francs.</p><p>Switzerland had 2.3 million tenants in 2019, while 1.4 million people owned their homes.</p><p>An earlier study showed that residential property prices continue to climb in Switzerland despite the pandemic, having increased by 2.5 percent in 2020.</p><p>Both owned and rented housing is most expensive in the Lake Geneva region, which encompasses cantons of Geneva and Vaud.</p><div><h2><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210217/swiss-residential-property-prices-are-on-the-rise/">READ MORE: Residential property prices continue to climb in Switzerland</a></span></strong></h2></div>
