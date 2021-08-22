FOR MEMBERS

Where are Switzerland’s cross-border commuters based – and where do they work?

The Local Switzerland
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer

1 March 2021
11:21 CET

Updated
22 August 2021
10:02 CEST
cross-borderemployeesfrontier commutersworkers

Share this article
Where are Switzerland's cross-border commuters based - and where do they work?
Workers from France make up the largest proportion of frontier employees. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini /afP
The Local Switzerland
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer

1 March 2021
11:21 CET

Updated
22 August 2021
10:02 CEST

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the number of frontier commuters working in Switzerland went up at the end of 2020. Where are most of them based?

An estimated 344,000 people with a G-Permit (authorisation granted to cross-border workers) were employed in Switzerland between October and December 2020.

That is 1.4 percent more than in the same period in 2019 according, to a new study by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

In all, border commuters constitute 20.7 percent of Switzerland’s foreign employees.

Just over half of the border workforce — 55.2 percent — was domiciled in France, followed by Italy (23.4 percent) and Germany (18.1 percent).

The chart below shows how these percentages translate into numbers.

By far the largest concentration of frontier workers (130, 741) is in the Lake Geneva region, which encompasses cantons of Geneva and Vaud, both of which share a border with France.

READ MORE: Why are cross-border workers exempted from Switzerland’s new travel restrictions? 

The next  region (72,211) is northwestern Switzerland — primarily Jura, which borders France, and Basel, which shares a frontier with both France and Germany. Ticino is in the third place, where 70,115 workers from Italy are employed.

While FSO’s figures show an increase in the number of border workers in the last three months of 2020, other data indicates that commuters from both France and Italy lost their Swiss jobs in the same time period.

 A trade union in Ticino said 3,000 cross-border workers lost their jobs in 2020, the number that was expected to increase to 4,000 by the end of December. 

And 13 percent of workforce from France — roughly 19,500 people— have also become unemployed in 2020. 

In both cases, the highest rate of unemployment has been in the gastronomy sector, due to the prolonged closure of bars and restaurants. 

READ MORE: Tax rules cross-border workers in Switzerland need to know 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Reader question: Can cross-border workers get vaccinated in Switzerland?
FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: Can cross-border workers get vaccinated in Switzerland?

‘Swiss crush’: Shoppers from Switzerland head to France after stores close

‘Swiss crush’: Shoppers from Switzerland head to France after stores close

Is Switzerland ‘pilfering’ health workers from France during pandemic?

Is Switzerland ‘pilfering’ health workers from France during pandemic?

Cross-border workers in Switzerland face growing unemployment

Cross-border workers in Switzerland face growing unemployment

Thousands of Italian cross-border workers set to lose their jobs in Switzerland

Why Switzerland’s cross-border workers living in France will have to spend less time working from home

Switzerland ranked the hardest-working country in Europe

Switzerland still the world’s biggest magnet for skilled workers