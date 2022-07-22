Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

NATURALISATION

How ‘feeling’ Swiss can get you citizenship faster

Do you feel Swiss? People who genuinely believe they are Swiss citizens but are not get a shorter road to citizenship. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 18 March 2021 13:38 CET
Updated: 22 July 2022 15:28 CEST
How 'feeling' Swiss can get you citizenship faster
Being Swiss might be a state of mind. Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP

While this situation is probably not very common, it must happen from time to time, because the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) lists this scenario on its website under the heading “People erroneously treated as Swiss citizens”.

SEM doesn’t specify under what circumstances such a mix-up could occur and go unnoticed by the authorities for any length of time, especially since each person officially living in Switzerland is registered with his or her commune of residence.

In a well-organised and decentralised country of just over 8.6 million people, it is not that difficult to keep track of everyone.

IN NUMBERS: How many people become Swiss each year – and where do they come from?

This is what SEM says:

“If you have believed for at least five years in good faith that you are a Swiss citizen, and during this period the cantonal or communal authorities have in fact treated you as a Swiss citizen, you can apply for simplified naturalisation”.

The key phrase here is “in good faith.” In other words, you would only qualify for simplified naturalisation if you did not set out to intentionally deceive the authorities.

“You must genuinely have been completely unaware that you are not in fact a Swiss citizen”, SEM points out.

“Your belief that you are a Swiss citizen must have arisen from or been confirmed by the conduct of a cantonal or communal authority towards you. This conduct must not be open to interpretation. It arises in particular if the authority has issued you with identity documents stating that you are a Swiss national, even though in reality you are not”.

SEM doesn’t provide statistics about how many people have found themselves in this situation, or what happens if someone is found to pretend they are citizens when they know they are not.

Assuming no cheating was involved and the person eventually finds out he or she is not a citizen, they are allowed to apply for simplified naturalisation — a process normally open only to spouses of Swiss citizens or third-generation immigrants.

All the others must go through the ‘ordinary’ citizenship process, which is longer and has stricter criteria.

While naturalisation requirements are established by the federal government, cantons can set their own additional conditions.

READ MORE: Will Swiss-born foreigners be granted automatic citizenship?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

Nudity? BBQs? What you can and can’t do on your balcony in Switzerland

In warm (and not so warm) weather, getting outside on the balcony in Switzerland can offer some valuable respite. But what are you actually allowed to do?

Published: 19 July 2022 12:31 CEST
Updated: 21 July 2022 15:28 CEST
Nudity? BBQs? What you can and can’t do on your balcony in Switzerland

You may think that as a balcony is an extension of your apartment, you can do what you please on it.

But that’s not the case.

There are a variety of laws, regulations and bylaws which restrict and control what you can and cannot do on your balcony. 

From nuding up to smoking and throwing some meat on the grill (whether at the same time or not), here’s what you can and cannot do. 

Can I sunbathe nude on my Swiss balcony?

Now, if you happen to live in a totally secluded place, with no neighbours or passersby south, north, east, or west of you, except perhaps a nudist colony nearby, then it’s probably safe to bear it all.

But, if like most people, you are within sight of others, then nude sunbathing is not a good idea — even though, generally speaking, Switzerland doesn’t ban public nudity, as long as it’s not indecent (though the term “indecent” is not clearly defined in the Swiss law, so it is open to interpretation).

Now, you may argue that nothing in the above-mentioned legislation addresses the issue of toplessness; cantons don’t have such legislation either, leaving final decisions in this matter to individual municipalities.

It is perhaps incorrect to say that the vast majority of communes in Switzerland actually authorise topless sunbathing, but they don’t ban it either.

READ MORE: What you need to know when taking your clothes off in Switzerland

So it could be that your municipality tolerates this practice, but it still doesn’t mean your landlord and neighbours will.

While it doesn’t specifically address the issue of nudity, according to article 257f CO of the federal law, the tenant “must have regard” for the other inhabitants of the building.

If your neighbours are not bothered by your nudity and don’t complain about it to you or your landlord, then you are probably safe.

But if they are shocked by the sight, you will probably be told to put some clothes on; if you don’t comply, your landlord can impose all kinds of penalties, the extent of which depends on various factors.

There is, however, no law against wearing standard bikinis on your balcony.

And while we are at it, these are other balcony-related rules you should know about.

Barbecuing

As The Local reported here, “Swiss law does not prevent grilling on balconies, but it does prevent producing ‘excessive emissions’ which annoy your neighbours. 

What exactly is ‘excessive’? The law has been drawn purposefully vague on the matter – which basically means it is up to your tenancy agreement and whether or not your neighbour considers it to be ‘excessive’. 

The use of electric, gas or charcoal grills are permitted for most tenants in Switzerland, although some lease agreements restrict charcoal barbecues. 

Before buying a grill, make sure to check your lease agreement. 

READ MORE: Can I have a barbecue on my balcony in Switzerland?

Late-night parties

You probably already know the answer to this one.

Generally speaking, all loud noises, whether music or conversation, must be off from 10pm, onwards.

This applies not only to balconies but also to the inside of apartments. However, unlike apartments, where noises are heard by other residents only, if you are being loud on your balcony, people in the street and in other buildings are likely to hear you too.

It may seem unfair to have to whisper after 10pm, but your neighbours have a right to a peaceful night.

If police are called, you will be given a warning and told to call it a night, but if they have to come back, you will be fined, with the amount determined by each municipality.

Plants

In principle, you are allowed to place plants inside the balcony or in the flower boxes provided for this purpose. However, you can’t hang them outside without your landlord’s permission.

This is to protect passers-by and to avoid disputes due to the fall of flowers and leaves on your neighbours’ balconies, or the plants restricting the view of other tenants.

Trellises are generally permitted if climbing plants do not grow on the façade or climb onto your neighbours’ balconies.

READ MORE: What am I allowed to do in my backyard or apartment courtyard in Switzerland?

Laundry

Hanging laundry within the space of your balcony is generally permitted.

However, you can’t install fixed drying devices without the consent of your landlord.

Clotheslines and rotating clothes dryers must be secured in such a way that they do not endanger anyone, even in case of strong winds.

Smoking (cigarettes, not meat)

In Switzerland, it is generally allowed for any adult to smoke in a rented apartment.

According to tenant rights and information website, “this applies even if a smoking ban is included in the rental contract because personal freedom takes precedence. Tenants therefore have the right to smoke in their own apartment and this also includes the balcony”.

It goes without saying that the ashes shouldn’t fall onto the neighbours’ balconies.

What if you own, rather than rent, your apartment?

While you don’t have any contractual obligation toward your landlord, you are required to show consideration toward your neighbours, as you are still part of a community.

This means structural modifications that affect the overall visual impression of the property are prohibited and respectful behaviour should prevail.

READ MORE: Nine ways you might be annoying your neighbours (and not realising it) in Switzerland

SHOW COMMENTS