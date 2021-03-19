EXPLAINED: What are your chances of getting a job in Switzerland from abroad?

<p>Looking for work in Switzerland while you are abroad is not a problem. All you have to do is <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/jobs/">look at online listings</a> and find a job that suits you. </p><p>The hardest part is actually getting hired.</p><p>Your passport is the decisive factor in whether an employer offers you a job.</p><p>If you are a citizen of the European Union or EFLA states (Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein), finding a job here is easier than if you are from another country (known in Switzerland as a 'third nation').</p><p>Workers from EU / EFLA can work in Switzerland freely for up to three months, but they have to announce their arrival to <a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/de/home/sem/kontakt/kantonale_behoerden/Adressen_Meldeverfahren.html">cantonal authorities</a> in their place of employment.</p><p>If you intend to work in Switzerland for more than three months, you have to register with the local authorities and apply for a residence permit, which you can also use as a work permit.</p><p>But to receive a residence permit, you need a written confirmation of employment.</p><p>The same rules apply to cross-border workers, except that they are required to return to their countries of residence at least once a week.</p><p>“No border-zone regulations apply to EU/EFTA nationals”, according to the <a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/themen/aufenthalt/eu_efta/ausweis_g_eu_efta.html">State Secretariat for Migration</a> (SEM).</p><p>“They are free to take up residence in any one of the EU or EFTA states and work in all parts of Switzerland”, SEM added.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210121/jobs-in-switzerland-foreigners-are-less-likely-to-be-hired-than-swiss-nationals/">Jobs in Switzerland: Foreigners ‘less likely to be hired than Swiss nationals’</a></strong></p><p><strong>What about people from third nations?</strong></p><p>This is where things get more complicated.</p><p>If you are a citizen of non-EU / EFLA state, you must meet strict employment conditions before being offered a job.</p><p>Each year, the Federal Council issues a certain <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210119/explained-what-non-eu-nationals-need-to-know-about-getting-a-swiss-work-permit/">number of work permits</a> for non-EU citizens. In 2021 (as in previous year) this figure is 8,500.</p><p>From this quota, 4,500 people will be granted a residence permit B, and the remaining 4,000 will receive a short-term residence permit L, entitling them to work in Switzerland for up to one year.</p><p><strong>And British citizens, who are no longer part of the EU?</strong></p><p>From January 1st, 2021, people from Great Britain are subjected to the same rules as other citizens of third nations.</p><p>However, the Federal Council decided that Swiss companies can continue to recruit specialised employees from the United Kingdom, setting a separate quota for British workers.</p><p>In 2021, 3,500 work authorisations are reserved especially for UK nationals — 2,100 B permits and 1,400 L permits. That’s in addition to 4,500 non-EU permits.</p><p>If you come from outside the EU / EFLA and see a job listing you like, you can apply in the usual manner — send your CV and other documents required by the company.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210304/unprecedented-crisis-new-figures-show-stark-impact-of-pandemic-on-all-swiss-job-sectors/">‘Unprecedented crisis’: New figures show stark impact of pandemic on all Swiss job sectors</a></strong></p><p>But you will be considered for a job only if you are a highly qualified specialist in your field or another skilled professional. This means you should have a degree from a university or an institution of higher education, as well as a number of years of professional work experience.</p><p>In addition, the job you are seeking can’t be filled by a Swiss national or people from EU / EFLA states, which the employer has to prove before offering you a job.</p><p>If you do get hired because you fulfil all these criteria, your employer will apply for a work permit. Cantonal authorities will then decide, based on the quota system mentioned above, whether to grant the authorisation.</p>
Member comments