Swiss supermarket bans mask refuser for five years

Image: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
A self-proclaimed ‘coronavirus rebel’ has been banned from all locations of Swiss supermarket chain Migros for five years for refusing to wear a mask.

The man, who is active on social media as part of a group calling itself the ‘Corona Rebels’, attempted to enter a supermarket in Lucerne without wearing a mask. 

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Switzerland’s mask rules

After continuing to refuse to wear a mask, the security service called police and the man was arrested. 

As a result, the ‘Refusenik’ has been banned from all Migros stores across Switzerland for five years. 

In addition, he has been banned from SportXX and Micasa locations. 

Migros said such a response was an exception, with only those with medical certificates attempting to shop without masks. 

“If a customer shows himself unreasonable, becomes abusive, threatens and disrupts operations, Migros Lucerne reserves the right to issue a ban,” a spokesperson told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes. 

Masks are compulsory in all supermarkets across Switzerland, as well as on public transport and in other publicly accessible areas. 

