Swiss supermarket bans mask refuser for five years

The man, who is active on social media as part of a group calling itself the ‘Corona Rebels’, attempted to enter a supermarket in Lucerne without wearing a mask.

After continuing to refuse to wear a mask, the security service called police and the man was arrested.

As a result, the ‘Refusenik’ has been banned from all Migros stores across Switzerland for five years.

In addition, he has been banned from SportXX and Micasa locations.

Migros said such a response was an exception, with only those with medical certificates attempting to shop without masks.

“If a customer shows himself unreasonable, becomes abusive, threatens and disrupts operations, Migros Lucerne reserves the right to issue a ban,” a spokesperson told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes.

Masks are compulsory in all supermarkets across Switzerland, as well as on public transport and in other publicly accessible areas.