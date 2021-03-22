When to lodge your tax return in Switzerland – and how to get an extension

<p>If your tax return is prepared by an accounting firm, they automatically file every year for extension for all their clients.</p><p>You should have received a confirmation letter or email from the firm to that effect.</p><p>But if you prepare your tax declaration yourself and you won’t be able to meet the deadline, you must ask the tax authorities in your canton of residence for extension.</p><p>These requests are almost always granted.</p><p>While in some places you will have to submit the request in writing, in most cases you can do so online.</p><p><strong>How do you go about it?</strong></p><p>This <a href="https://www.ch.ch/en/tax-return-extension/">website</a> has a window where you can insert your postal code. It then leads you to a cantonal site where there is a link which you can click to see how you can submit your request and what information you need to supply.</p><p>Each canton has its own rules, but in most cases you will have to include the bar code included with the tax paperwork your canton sent you.</p><p>Again, depending on your canton of residence, the extension will be given until May 31<sup>st</sup>, June 30<sup>th</sup>, or July 31<sup>st</sup>.</p><p>Here’s the list.</p><p><strong>May 31<sup>st</sup>:</strong> Appenzell-Ausserrhoden, Basel-City, Geneva, Luzern, Schwyz, St. Gallen, Uri, Valais, and Zurich.</p><p><strong>June 30<sup>th</sup>:</strong> Aargau, Basel-Country, Fribourg, Nidwalden, Schaffhausen, Ticino, Vaud, and Zug.</p><p><strong>July 31<sup>st</sup>:</strong> Jura and Solothurn.</p><p>Only one canton, Bern, allows extensions until September 15<sup>th</sup>.</p><p>To date no general extension has been announced by Graubünden, Neuchâtel, Appenzell-Innerrhoden, Thurgau, Glarus, and Obwalden.</p><p>You can contact these cantons directly.</p><p>Keep in mind that these rules apply only to permanent residents.</p><p>Non-residents and cross-border workers have their taxes deducted directly from their payroll each month, a system called <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20201230/explained-what-you-should-know-about-switzerlands-new-tax-law/">taxation at source</a>, or withholding tax.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210223/tax-rules-cross-border-workers-in-switzerland-need-to-know/">Tax rules cross-border workers in Switzerland need to know</a></strong></p>
Member comments