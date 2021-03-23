20C: T-shirt weather just around the corner in Switzerland

After a cold, dark winter with plenty of snow and little in the way of good news, sun lovers will finally have a reason to smile in the coming days.

With the final traces of storm Luis departing Switzerland, cities and towns all across the country are set for a fair dose of sun and warmth this week.

On Tuesday, the mercury will rise to 15C in Ticino and will hover in the double digits across much of the country.

Sun lovers will be pleased – only those in the northern cantons will see cloud cover, with some local showers expected.

Heute Dienstag wird's recht freundlich. Im Norden hat es noch am meisten #Wolken, trotzdem wird sich die #Sonne oft zeigen. Im Westen und Süden ist es sehr sonnig. Im Norden erreichen wir mit leichter Bise 10 Grad, im Süden bis 15 Grad. Mehr Wetter: https://t.co/2HbU97BwMO (rv) pic.twitter.com/j81PeAXkN0 — MeteoNews (@MeteoNewsAG) March 23, 2021

For lovers of cold temperatures, the nights will still be cold – particularly in the east of the country where -12 is expected.

Vaud and Neuchatel is also expecting temperatures of -4 through the evening.

Spring is set to have sprung by next week though, with temperatures of 20C and above predicted for much of the country.