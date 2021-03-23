20C: T-shirt weather just around the corner in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer

23 March 2021
13:35 CET

Updated
23 March 2021
17:25 CET
weather

Share this article

Photo: David GANNON / AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer

23 March 2021
13:35 CET

Updated
23 March 2021
17:25 CET

Get your favourite summer t-shirt out of storage - temperatures are set to climb to up to 20C in the coming week in Switzerland.

After a cold, dark winter with plenty of snow and little in the way of good news, sun lovers will finally have a reason to smile in the coming days. 

With the final traces of storm Luis departing Switzerland, cities and towns all across the country are set for a fair dose of sun and warmth this week. 

On Tuesday, the mercury will rise to 15C in Ticino and will hover in the double digits across much of the country. 

Sun lovers will be pleased – only those in the northern cantons will see cloud cover, with some local showers expected. 

For lovers of cold temperatures, the nights will still be cold – particularly in the east of the country where -12 is expected. 

Vaud and Neuchatel is also expecting temperatures of -4 through the evening. 

Spring is set to have sprung by next week though, with temperatures of 20C and above predicted for much of the country. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

18 degrees and sunshine: Warm weather predicted for Switzerland this weekend

Switzerland set for cold snap this week

Warm, wacky and wild weather predicted for Switzerland this weekend

Weather alert: Heavy snow forecast to hit in Switzerland

Weather warning: Swathe of Switzerland faces heavy snow and gales

Snow forecast for the Swiss mountains as early winter chill hit Switzerland this weekend

Summer weather to continue across Switzerland this week

‘We’re on a dangerous slope’: Swiss officials fear more Covid-19 cases as seasons change