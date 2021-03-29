Swiss health chief calls for ‘vaccinated and tested people to attend large events in April’

Lukas Engelberger, president of the cantonal health directors, told Swiss media on Sunday that events should take place again in April for people who have tested negative to the virus or those who have been vaccinated.

Engelberger told the Tages Anzeiger that pilot projects leading to a coronavirus immunity card should kick off in the coming weeks, most likely by the end of April.

“I consider occasions for negatively tested and vaccinated people at least worth checking and would appreciate it if we tried out such models with pilot projects.”

By the end of April, all those considered at risk of the virus should be vaccinated, the health boss said.

Switzerland has indicated it will introduce some form of coronavirus immunity card in the summer, however the exact details of this plan – and the date at which it will be introduced – remain unclear.

However Engelberger’s endorsement is considered significant, with the doctor highly influential so far in helping Switzerland chart its course through the pandemic.

He also said that Swiss authorities should place less focus on infection numbers in deciding whether or not to relax or continue lockdown measures.