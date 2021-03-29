Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Monday

<p><strong>Canton of Jura gets a new city</strong></p><p>Moutier, a town of 7,700 people, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210329/swiss-german-town-votes-to-go-french/">voted on Sunday to switch cantons</a>.</p><p>In a historic vote, 54.9 percent of town residents said ‘yes’ to leaving canton Bern and ‘moving’ to French-speaking Jura. </p><p>The town of just 7,700 people already voted in 2017 to become part of Jura but the results were nullified amid suspicions of voter fraud.</p><p>https://twitter.com/CantonduJura/status/1376212081939251203</p><p>https://twitter.com/cantondeberne/status/1376224311267241985</p><p><strong>Tightening of coronavirus measures a possibility</strong></p><p>For many health experts, a third wave of Covid-19 is a certainty, the only question is how severe it will be.</p><p>"Nobody wants to hear about further restrictions," <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/wir-muessen-in-den-sauren-apfel-beissen-und-die-massnahmen-verschaerfen-945433638728">said Jan Fehr,</a> head of the Public & Global Health Department at the University of Zurich.</p><p>“But from a purely epidemiological point of view, it would be almost a miracle if the number of cases were to decline under the current measures. On the contrary: everything points to a significant increase ".</p><p>"We will have to - hopefully one last time - bite the bullet and tighten the measures", he added.</p><p><strong>Testing on the rise - but positivity increasing as well</strong></p><p>Testing has been free in almost all cases in Switzerland for two weeks. </p><p>According to numbers published by Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health, <a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/coronavirus/988622563-corona-tests-in-der-schweiz-werden-haeufiger-gemacht">testing has been on the rise</a>. </p><p>Averaging roughly 30,000 tests per day over the past few weeks, Switzerland has tested upwards of 40,000 people per day on several occasions over the past two weeks. </p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210324/where-can-you-get-tested-for-covid-19-in-your-swiss-canton-for-free/">Where can you get tested for Covid-19 in your Swiss canton for free?</a></strong></p><p>Testing is expected to increase further in the lead up to Easter. </p><p>Despite the increase in testing, the test positivity rate has also risen slightly, from five percent to 5.3 percent. </p><p>The test positivity rate refers to the percentage of positive tests out of the whole number of tests carried out. </p>
Member comments