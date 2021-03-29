Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Monday

Canton of Jura gets a new city

Moutier, a town of 7,700 people, voted on Sunday to switch cantons.

In a historic vote, 54.9 percent of town residents said ‘yes’ to leaving canton Bern and ‘moving’ to French-speaking Jura.

The town of just 7,700 people already voted in 2017 to become part of Jura but the results were nullified amid suspicions of voter fraud.

🗳Journée historique pour le #cantondujura. Le Gouvernement salue chaleureusement la décision de #Moutier de rejoindre la République et Canton du Jura.❤️🤍#moutiervillejurassienne

Plus d'infos 👉 https://t.co/gLZqdGvUVQ pic.twitter.com/ssB4ILpap0 — Canton du Jura (@CantonduJura) March 28, 2021

#Votation

Le Conseil-exécutif regrette la décision des habitantes et des habitants de Moutier de quitter le canton de Berne. Il prend acte de cette décision démocratique et appelle toutes les parties à la retenue.

➡️ https://t.co/D9MhWI541r pic.twitter.com/xTRZC2sOlX — Canton de Berne (@cantondeberne) March 28, 2021

Tightening of coronavirus measures a possibility

For many health experts, a third wave of Covid-19 is a certainty, the only question is how severe it will be.

“Nobody wants to hear about further restrictions,” said Jan Fehr, head of the Public & Global Health Department at the University of Zurich.

“But from a purely epidemiological point of view, it would be almost a miracle if the number of cases were to decline under the current measures. On the contrary: everything points to a significant increase “.

“We will have to – hopefully one last time – bite the bullet and tighten the measures”, he added.

Testing on the rise – but positivity increasing as well

Testing has been free in almost all cases in Switzerland for two weeks.

According to numbers published by Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health, testing has been on the rise.

Averaging roughly 30,000 tests per day over the past few weeks, Switzerland has tested upwards of 40,000 people per day on several occasions over the past two weeks.

READ MORE: Where can you get tested for Covid-19 in your Swiss canton for free?

Testing is expected to increase further in the lead up to Easter.

Despite the increase in testing, the test positivity rate has also risen slightly, from five percent to 5.3 percent.

The test positivity rate refers to the percentage of positive tests out of the whole number of tests carried out.