Zurich launches coronavirus vaccination registration to general public

After a long wait, Zurich cantonal authorities opened up coronavirus registrations to the general public on March 29th.

In the most cases, registration does not mean you can book an appointment just yet – but you can register your interest and you will be contacted when the jab is ready.

However for those over 75 and for healthcare workers, you will be able to book directly by going online.

Zurich, Switzerland’s most populous canton, is currently lagging behind the rest of the country when it comes to vaccines.

It is currently 26th of Switzerland’s 26 cantons.

Cantonal authorities have said people in high risk categories will be prioritised.

Vaccination centres are set to be opened in Zurich at the start of April, according to cantonal authorities. There are ten centres across the canton – the location of which can be seen here.

How can I register to be vaccinated in the canton of Zurich?

The link to the canton’s ‘VacMe’ portal is available here.

Further information is available on the cantonal website (in German).

For people without internet access – in which case, congratulations for reading this – you can get in touch on 0848 33 66 11.

People in high risk categories are however encouraged to discuss the vaccination with their doctor as soon as possible.

There are an estimated 240,000 high-risk people in Zurich.

Switzerland will decide who has access to the vaccine according to the following priority list.