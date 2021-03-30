Switzerland promises Covid-19 passport ‘by the summer’

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Swiss authorities promised to put in place a coronavirus immunity passport “by the summer”.

Patrick Mathys, Head of the Crisis Management and International Cooperation Section at the Federal Office of Public Health, told the press that an internationally coordinated vaccine certificate would be available in the coming months, but could not provide specifics as to the exact nature of the plan and when it would be delivered.

“We are working flat out to ensure that this Covid-19 certificate is available by the summer,” Mathys said.

As reported by The Local Switzerland previously, the plan is likely to allow those who have been vaccinated, as well as people who have tested negative and who have recently had the disease, to take part in certain activities.

On a domestic level this is likely to include attending events, playing sport and visiting restaurants, while at an international level it will include travel.

Switzerland has already indicated it will take part in the European Union’s Covid-19 passport project.

Nassima Mehira, project manager for Switzerland’s Covid-19 certificate plan, said the goal was to develop a plan which was compatible with neighbouring countries, but would also be Swiss specific.

“It will be in addition (to the European plan). We develop our solution and orient ourselves to developments in neighbouring countries so that it is then compatible. It’s not that there will be a single solution.”