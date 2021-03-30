Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Tuesday

Roger Federer wants foreign tourists to return to Switzerland

If anyone can save Swiss tourism from the ravages of the Covid pandemic, it may well be tennis champ Roger Federer. He is teaming up with Switzerland’s Tourism Office to entice foreign visitors to come to his home country.

“I have always seen myself as a representative of Switzerland”, Federer said of his new role, adding that he is proud to serve his homeland by promoting its beauty.

Switzerland approaching 10,000 coronavirus deaths – but death rate slowing

Just over a year since the first death from coronavirus in Switzerland, the country is approaching 10,000 coronavirus deaths, with 9,577 recorded so far.

However, the impact of the vaccination campaign is beginning to be seen, with death rates falling in Switzerland.

From the beginning of November until mid-January, Switzerland was recording more than 50 deaths per day – with some days approaching the 100 death mark.

Since mid-March however, daily deaths have been in single figures. Death rates have fallen significantly among those above 80 years of age – the target demographic of the vaccination campaign.

Women in Swiss military to finally wear women’s underwear

Switzerland in April will start a pilot project which allows female service members to wear women’s underwear.

Currently, all soldiers in Switzerland are provided with the same standard issue military clothing – which means men’s underwear for all.

Marianne Binder, a member of Switzerland’s National Council who has been pushing for the change, said the change will make the army more attractive to women.

“The clothing is designed for men, but if the army is really to become more feminine, appropriate measures are needed,” she said.

She said a test phase will begin in April.

Armasuisse spokesman Kaj-Gunnar Sievert, told Swiss news outlet Watson that “the two specific functional underwear for women – short underwear (summer) and long underwear (winter) – will be tested in April.”

“We are available if we are needed”: Swiss vets offer to start vaccinating people against coronavirus.

Vets in Switzerland have said they can help out with the country’s lagging vaccination drive, offering to carry out jabs or provide other forms of assistance.

“We are available should we need it,” said Swiss Veterinary Association President Olivier Glardon.

“Even during the first wave, the veterinarians supported the medical professionals in coping with the pandemic and made medical consumables available. We can now imagine doing something similar again”.

Vets have been carrying out vaccinations in Germany and France.

Swiss Post to stop armoured car service due to robberies

Swiss Post on Tuesday said it would stop transporting cash due in part to the problems caused by frequent robberies.

Swiss Post will sell its subsidiary SecurePost, which transports money and valuables for the post office as well as banks and other companies.

In addition to an increase in robberies, Swiss Post said the “new regulatory and insurance requirements” are to blame for the decision.

READ MORE: Are Switzerland’s strict noise restrictions to blame for the surge in cash truck robberies?