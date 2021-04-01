Coronavirus: What are Switzerland’s rules over Easter?

<p class="p1">A gradual increase in coronavirus infections and the relatively slow vaccination campaign has meant that Easter looks a little more like 2020 than previous years for most of us.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Whether it be a trip abroad (without having to test or quarantine) or a gathering with friends and family in Switzerland, coronavirus measures have scuttled Easter plans for millions of us.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">But for anyone who is still unsure of what they can do over Easter, here’s what you need to know.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Meeting friends and family?</strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The rule on meeting in groups outdoors would be relaxed from five to 15 people. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">A maximum of ten people can meet indoors.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Children are counted in the tally. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">While not a rule, the government still recommends that no more than two households meet at one time (up to the maximum number). </span></p><p class="p3"><strong><span class="s1">Shops, museums and cultural facilities?</span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">This is less a question of coronavirus measures and more a question of whether these facilities are allowed to open under Easter opening regulations, which can vary from canton to canton.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">However, non-essential shops and markets are allowed to open under the coronavirus rules.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Supermarkets, pharmacies, post offices, hairdressers, gas stations, laundries, hardware stores and garden stores were not closed as part of the lockdown and therefore remain open. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Mask requirements and capacity restrictions do however remain in place. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Museums, libraries, zoos and botanical gardens are also allowed to open under the coronavirus rules.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><strong><span class="s1">Playing sport?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Sports facilities - including football pitches, ice rinks, tennis courts and skate parks - are again allowed to open, however only groups up to a maximum of five people will be allowed. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Masks are mandatory and distance must be kept. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">While competitions, tournaments and events with adults are not allowed, these are allowed for children under 18. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1"><b>Skiing?</b></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Whether ski areas can open will remain a decision for the cantons - and of course the snow gods.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The federal government requires that cantons make their decisions to open or close ski facilities on the basis of test capacity, hospital capacity, contact tracing infrastructure and only where a ‘hygiene and safety concept’ has been provided. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1"><a href="https://www.schneehoehen.de/saisonkalender/schweiz/april" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Click here</a> to see if your favourite ski resort is open this weekend.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><strong><span class="s1">Trips within Switzerland?</span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">While residents of Switzerland have usually flocked to international destinations, holidays at home have become more attractive these days.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s2"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210303/which-of-switzerlands-neighbouring-countries-can-you-enter-and-what-are-the-rules/"><b>READ MORE: Which of Switzerland’s neighbouring countries can you enter – and what are the rules?</b></a></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Unlike in several other European countries, in Switzerland hotels and camping sites are open across the country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Whether a hotel or camping site will be open may depend on the cantonal authorities, so be sure to check before making a trip.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">In addition, with quarantine requirements in place for arrivals from much of the world, tourist sites in Switzerland can be expected to be a lot less busy than they otherwise might be - making it a perfect time to check out your own backyard.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Some however are expecting large crowds. For instance, accommodation <a href="https://www.nzz.ch/schweiz/tourismus-trotz-virus-tessiner-fuerchten-sich-vor-oster-invasion-ld.1609265?reduced=true">in the southern canton of Ticino is almost 98 percent booked.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></a></span></p><p class="p3"><strong><span class="s1">Trips abroad?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">While an Easter getaway may have been easy in the past, these days it can be a difficult undertaking - particularly if you want to be sure to avoid quarantine.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s2"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210208/explained-what-new-travel-and-quarantine-rules-go-into-effect-in-switzerland-on-monday/"><b>UPDATED: What are Switzerland’s travel and quarantine rules?</b></a></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">According to the latest list from Swiss authorities however, there are some destinations where you could take a short break over the Easter period - without having to quarantine.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The following report lays out the travel rules for some of the most popular Spring destinations.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210329/travel-where-can-swiss-residents-fly-to-this-easter-without-quarantine/"><strong><span class="s1">Travel: Where can Swiss residents travel to this Easter without quarantine?</span></strong></a></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1"><b><i>Note: As with all of our covid-related reports, please remember that these are intended as a guide only. Please be sure to check with official government sources in your canton before planning your trip or event.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></i></b></span></p>
