Reader question: Do I need my health insurance card to get vaccinated in Switzerland?

<p class="p1">Switzerland’s vaccination scheme continues to move along at a relatively middle-of-the-road rate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">With just over 15 percent of the population receiving at least one dose - and six percent receiving both - Switzerland’s vaccination rollout is slower than some states but faster than others.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Whether through being in a hospital, aged-care or retirement facility - or by having registered and received an appointment - more and more Swiss residents now have a date at which they’ll get the jab.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210105/covid-19-vaccine-in-switzerland-who-is-high-risk-and-how-can-i-ensure-i-get-the-jab/"><strong>READ MORE: How to register for the coronavirus vaccine in your Swiss canton</strong></a></p><p class="p1">But whether your appointment is next week or next month, we are still in Switzerland - which means paperwork is king. Here’s the documents you’ll need to get the jab.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What documents do I need to register?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">None - although you will need some kind of internet-enabled device, i.e. a laptop or smart phone.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>The way in which you register depends on your canton. In some, registration is already open to the general public and you do not need an invite to register. In others, registration is so far restricted to risk groups and healthcare workers. </p><p class="p1">When registering, you may need to confirm your registration online. In some cases this can be done by SMS, but in other cases you’ll need to confirm through the power of the World Wide Web.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Given that many of the most vulnerable people for the virus may also be technologically impaired, there is another option - a good old-fashioned phone call.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">In Zurich, </span><span class="s2">you can get in touch on 0848 33 66 11. <a href="https://bag-coronavirus.ch/impfung/wann-kann-ich-impfen/#cantons">Click here for a list of contact details for vaccination</a> in each and every Swiss Canton.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">If you are in a risk group, you may need to bring a medical certificate or other supporting documentation to the actual appointment, but you will not need this for the registration.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">You will also not need your health insurance card or ID for the registration, provided you know your own name and birth date.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">In most cantons, people who want the jab to be entered into their electronic vaccination card will need their health insurance card number while registering.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><strong><span class="s2">What documents do I need at the appointment?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">For people without high-risk status, you will need to bring official identification and your health insurance card.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://gesundheit.lu.ch/themen/Humanmedizin/Infektionskrankheiten/Informationen_Coronavirus/Covid_Impfung"><span class="s2">This is the same in each canton.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></a></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">The staff of the vaccine centre need to verify that they are actually vaccinating the person they’re hoping to vaccinate, so this info will be essential.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">In addition, you will need to provide medical evidence of a condition which makes you high risk - if of course that is the reason for you getting your appointment.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5">You should also bring your vaccination card - i.e. the certificate you have had since you were born with all the info about your vaccinations - <a href="https://gesundheit.lu.ch/themen/Humanmedizin/Infektionskrankheiten/Informationen_Coronavirus/Covid_Impfung">although cantonal authorities have said</a> they will not refuse to vaccinate if you do not have one or if you have forgotten it.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5"><strong>What documentation will I get?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p5">Everyone who gets the jab gets an official certificate with information like time, date, manufacturer of the vaccine and which dose it was (i.e. first or second).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">More information about the exact nature of the vaccine information is available at the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210401/how-do-you-prove-you-have-been-vaccinated-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: How do you prove you have been vaccinated in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p5"><em><strong>Please note: As with all of our coronavirus guides, this is intended to provide foundational information only and does not amount to legal advice. Please check with authorities in your canton for official information.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></em></p><p class="p5"><em><strong>Have we got something wrong? Please let us know at <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.ch">news@thelocal.ch</a></strong></em></p>
