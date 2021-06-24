UPDATE: What are the rules for wearing masks in Switzerland?

<p>In early June, Switzerland’s Federal Council <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210614/switzerland-to-further-relax-coronavirus-measures-from-june-28th/">announced</a> a further relaxation in coronavirus measures will take place from June 28th, provided the positive developments in the current epidemiological situation continue.</p><p>On June 23rd, they brought the date for the changes ahead to June 26th, in addition to relaxing a range of coronavirus measures more extensively than previously had been flagged. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210623/breaking-switzerland-loosens-covid-measures-more-than-expected/"><strong>‘Quite brave’: Switzerland goes further than expected in new easing of Covid rules</strong></a></p><p>Covid measures will be comprehensively relaxed, including rules for shops, leisure activities, restaurants and nightclubs.</p><p>Mask rules will also be significantly relaxed in outdoor areas and in some indoor areas. </p><p class="p1">Masks are currently required outdoors in bus stops, train stations, leisure facilities, on ship decks and on chair lifts, but this will change as of June 26th. </p><p class="p1">In addition, <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/das-bag/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.msg-id-84127.html">masks will also no longer be required in the workplace</a>, with employers free to decide whether masks should be worn or not on the basis of the duty of care they owe to their staff. </p><p class="p1">However, mask rules will remain in place where staff interact with customers indoors, i.e. in retail outlets and restaurants. <a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/coronavirus/224543806-wo-muss-ich-jetzt-eine-maske-tragen-32-antworten-zu-den-juni-lockerungen">Staff do not need to wear masks outdoors</a>. </p><p>This may change however if a venue or event organiser ensures everyone in attendance has a valid Covid certificate.</p><p>If so, masks do not need to be worn - even by staff (provided of course they also have Covid certificates). </p><div id="article-body"><section><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210609/what-will-switzerlands-covid-19-pass-allow-you-to-do/"><strong>READ MORE: What will Switzerland’s Covid-19 pass allow you to do?</strong></a></p></section></div><p class="p1">Masks will also no longer be federally required in grammar schools, technical secondary schools and vocational schools.</p><p class="p1">However, the Federal Council indicated that some cantons may continue the existing mask rules in educational institutions.</p><p>The changes are a result of improvements in the epidemiological situation, with infection rates falling dramatically across Switzerland. </p><p>Masks no longer need to be worn in fitness studios and gyms, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/ende-der-maskenpflicht-freut-viele-verunsichert-aber-auch-401640304404">although the government still recommends it. </a></p><p>More information on the specific rules for masks and where they must be worn, <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/das-bag/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.msg-id-84127.html">please click here for official government rules</a>. </p>
Member comments