UPDATE: What are the rules for wearing masks in Switzerland?

In early June, Switzerland’s Federal Council announced a further relaxation in coronavirus measures will take place from June 28th, provided the positive developments in the current epidemiological situation continue.

On June 23rd, they brought the date for the changes ahead to June 26th, in addition to relaxing a range of coronavirus measures more extensively than previously had been flagged.

‘Quite brave’: Switzerland goes further than expected in new easing of Covid rules

Covid measures will be comprehensively relaxed, including rules for shops, leisure activities, restaurants and nightclubs.

Mask rules will also be significantly relaxed in outdoor areas and in some indoor areas.

Masks are currently required outdoors in bus stops, train stations, leisure facilities, on ship decks and on chair lifts, but this will change as of June 26th.

In addition, masks will also no longer be required in the workplace, with employers free to decide whether masks should be worn or not on the basis of the duty of care they owe to their staff.

However, mask rules will remain in place where staff interact with customers indoors, i.e. in retail outlets and restaurants. Staff do not need to wear masks outdoors.

This may change however if a venue or event organiser ensures everyone in attendance has a valid Covid certificate.

If so, masks do not need to be worn – even by staff (provided of course they also have Covid certificates).

Masks will also no longer be federally required in grammar schools, technical secondary schools and vocational schools.

However, the Federal Council indicated that some cantons may continue the existing mask rules in educational institutions.

The changes are a result of improvements in the epidemiological situation, with infection rates falling dramatically across Switzerland.

Masks no longer need to be worn in fitness studios and gyms, although the government still recommends it.

More information on the specific rules for masks and where they must be worn, please click here for official government rules.