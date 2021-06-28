Where can I watch Switzerland’s Euro 2020 matches in Geneva?

Euro 2020 – taking place of course in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic – kicked off on Friday, June 11th.

Despite injuries and a lack of match fitness among key players, Switzerland have a strong chance of getting out of the group stages and matching their best-ever performance, which took place at the 2016 edition where they went to the Round of 16.

Switzerland were drawn in a strong but not impossible group of Wales, Italy and Turkey – and will realistically hope to finish second in the group.

Switzerland have some top quality players in their squad, including Liverpool bench man Xherdan ‘Magic Cube’ Shaqiri and Gladbach goalscorer Breel Embolo, along with seemingly every goalkeeper in the Bundesliga.

What are the coronavirus rules?

From the start of the tournament, organisers will be able to host a maximum of 300 people outside and 100 people inside pursuant to coronavirus rules.

This means that the large ‘Public Viewing’ events which have taken place in the past will not be allowed as per usual.

From June 28th, the rules will be further relaxed to allow for up to 1,000 people if they are seated.

This will however be from the quarter finals onwards, which gives Switzerland a surefire incentive to go deep in the tournament.

READ MORE: Switzerland to further relax coronavirus measures from June 28th

But whether you’re cheering for Switzerland or another one of the tournament’s 24 teams, here’s where you can watch.

While many of the usual large public viewing sites will be unavailable, this will benefit some of the city’s smaller sports bars who will now surely have every seat filled.

Where can I watch the Euros in Geneva?

City officials said pubs and restaurants can set up their TV screens so diners can watch the games indoors and out. However, until June 28th, only four people can be seated at a table inside, and six on the outdoor terrace.

Reservations are recommended or required at most venues.

Mr. Pickwick Pub, an Irish bar – restaurant, located at rue de Lausanne 80 (tel. 022 731 67 97) is a great venue to watch any sports, not just soccer.

This is a schedule of all the games you can watch in the pub.

Another venue is Lady Godiva English Pub, 53, Boulevard du Pont-d’Arve , tel.022 328 2300.

Britannia Pub and Restaurant located in Hotel Astoria close to the train station, also shows live sports events. The address is 6, Place de Cornavin, tel. 022 544 5290.

However, before choosing a venue, make sure you can have access to it. That’s because parts of the city are closed to traffic over the next two days due to the US-Russia summit.