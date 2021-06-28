Where can I watch Switzerland’s Euro 2020 matches in Geneva?

<p class="p1">Euro 2020 – taking place of course in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic – kicked off on Friday, June 11th.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Despite injuries and a lack of match fitness among key players, Switzerland have a strong chance of getting out of the group stages and matching their best-ever performance, which took place at the 2016 edition where they went to the Round of 16.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Switzerland were drawn in a strong but not impossible group of Wales, Italy and Turkey - and will realistically hope to finish second in the group.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Switzerland have some top quality players in their squad, including Liverpool bench man Xherdan ‘Magic Cube’ Shaqiri and Gladbach goalscorer Breel Embolo, along with seemingly every goalkeeper in the Bundesliga.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What are the coronavirus rules?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">From the start of the tournament, organisers <a href="https://www.stadt-zuerich.ch/pd/de/index/das_departement/medien/medienmitteilung/2021/juni/210602a.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">will be able to host a maximum</a> of 300 people outside and 100 people inside pursuant to coronavirus rules.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This means that the large ‘Public Viewing’ events which have taken place in the past will not be allowed as per usual.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">From June 28th, the rules will be further relaxed to allow for up to 1,000 people if they are seated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This will however be from the quarter finals onwards, which gives Switzerland a surefire incentive to go deep in the tournament.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210614/switzerland-to-further-relax-coronavirus-measures-from-june-28th/"><strong>READ MORE: Switzerland to further relax coronavirus measures from June 28th</strong></a></p><p class="p1">But whether you’re cheering for Switzerland or another one of the tournament’s 24 teams, here’s where you can watch.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While many of the usual large public viewing sites will be unavailable, this will benefit some of the city’s smaller sports bars who will now surely have every seat filled.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><strong>Where can I watch the Euros in Geneva?</strong></p><p>City officials <a href="https://www.ge.ch/document/covid-19-eurofoot-terrasses">said</a> pubs and restaurants can set up their TV screens so diners can watch the games indoors and out. However, until June 28th, only four people can be seated at a table inside, and six on the outdoor terrace.</p><p class="p1">Reservations are recommended or required at most venues. </p><p>Mr. Pickwick Pub, an Irish bar - restaurant, located at rue de Lausanne 80 (tel. 022 731 67 97) is a great venue to watch any sports, not just soccer.</p><p>This is a <a href="https://www.mrpickwick.ch/en/sports">schedule</a> of all the games you can watch in the pub.</p><p>Another venue is <a href="http://www.ladyg.ch">Lady Godiva </a>English Pub, <span style="font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif;">53, Boulevard du Pont-d'Arve , tel.</span>022 328 2300.</p><p><a href="https://www.astoria-geneve.ch/britannia-pub-restaurant-gare-geneve/">Britannia Pub and Restaurant</a> located in Hotel Astoria close to the train station, also shows live sports events. The address is 6, Place de Cornavin, tel. 022 544 5290.</p><p>However, before choosing a venue, make sure you can have access to it. That's because parts of the city are <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210615/switzerland-summit-how-will-the-us-russia-meeting-in-geneva-affect-local-residents/">closed to traffic</a> over the next two days due to the US-Russia summit.</p>
