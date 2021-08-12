Will Zurich introduce a minimum wage?

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">On Sunday, June 13th, the citizens of Basel City voted in favour of introducing a minimum wage set at 21 francs an hour.</span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s2">It is the first German-speaking canton to approve this measure in the entire country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210615/which-swiss-cantons-have-a-minimum-wage/"><strong><span class="s2">READ MORE: Which Swiss cantons have a minimum wage?</span></strong></a></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">Three Swiss-French cantons, Neuchâtel, Jura, and Geneva, and the Italian-speaking Ticino, have already done so.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">Early research indicates the move has been positive, with few job cuts alongside defined improvements in people’s ability to meet the high Swiss cost of living.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><strong><span class="s2">What is happening in Zurich?</span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">As a result, union advocates in Zurich are now pushing to introduce a minimum in the country’s most populous canton.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">A collection of trade unions, left-wing political parties and aid organisations have launched the ‘A Wage to Live’ initiative (Ein Lohn zum Leben).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">The initiative has been submitted in the city of Zurich along with the municipalities of Winterthur and Kloten.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">The goal of the campaign is to set a minimum wage of 23 francs per hour. This would be just under the minimum wage in Geneva of 23.14 francs, which is</span><span class="s3"> technically <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200927/geneva-voters-approve-worlds-highest-minimum-wage/"><span class="s4">the highest minimum wage in the world.</span></a><span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s2">While other cantons have a minimum wage, this would effectively mean the minimum was set at a council rather than a cantonal level - which would be a national first.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s2">When asked why the measure wasn’t being pushed for across the entire canton, organiser Björn Resener told Switzerland’s <a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/wirtschaft/653989971-basel-sorgt-fuer-mindestlohn-durchbruch-das-planen-die-anderen-kantone" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Watson news organisation</a> "The canton of Zurich is too bourgeois, we would risk defeat."</span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s2">"Most of the low-wage jobs are in the cities of Winterthur, Zurich and at the airport."<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s2">"The cost of living in Zurich has been proven to be higher."</span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s2">The efforts are already receiving some resistance however, with a spokesperson for the Zurich employers association, Hans Strittmatter, saying it may hit low skilled workers hard.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s2">“There is a risk that people with low qualifications will drop out of the labor market. For example, institutions that employ people with disabilities cannot afford the minimum wage,” the spokesperson said.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s2">Strittmatter said more time was needed to determine if the impacts of the minimum wage in other cantons were truly positive.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><strong>How does minimum wage work in Switzerland? </strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">When compared to its European neighbours - or countries globally - Switzerland is known for its high salaries. Therefore, it is perhaps surprising to find out that the country does not have an officially mandated minimum hourly wage. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">That does not however mean that your employer is free to pay you as much - or as little - as he or she wants. Instead, the minimum amount you can be paid will be determined through negotiations with your employer which will may feature a trade union representative. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Whether this be an hourly amount or one which is set for full or part-time hours, setting a minimum standard in specific industries is a common way to ensure workers aren’t underpaid or unpaid. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">More information about the minimum wage in Switzerland can be found at the following link. </span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200928/everything-you-need-to-know-about-minimum-wage-in-switzerland/"><strong><span class="s1">Minimum wage in Switzerland: What you need to know</span></strong></a></p>
Member comments