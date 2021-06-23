COMPARE: What are the entry rules around Europe for American travellers?

The Local knows from the many questions we get from readers just how many Americans wish to travel to Europe this summer, whether for a holiday, visit their second home or to see members of their family that they haven’t seen in a long time.

But despite lowering infection rates in most countries in Europe, travel remains problematic and in some EU countries it’s still banned, even for fully vaccinated Americans (see below for clarification on what ‘fully vaccinated’ means in travel terms).

It’s also worth noting that even before we get the rules in place across Europe, the US has its own rules that American travellers are supposed to adhere to when it comes to travel to European countries.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issues travel advisories for each country with most countries in Europe ranked level 3, for which travel is advised against, or level 4 such as Sweden, where Americans are advised not to travel at all.

So it’s worth checking before you even look at what the rules are in the countries covered by The Local.

European Union

On Friday June 18th EU member states paved the way for the return of American tourists when they agreed to add the US to the “white list” of countries with low Covid-19 rates.

But the list is only a recommendation with countries deciding at a national level what their entry policy is when it comes to borders.

EU member states can still choose to require travellers from these areas to undergo Covid-19 testing or to observe periods in quarantine, but once the new list is approved the recommendation is that they should be exempted from a blanket travel ban.

It was not immediately clear whether individual countries would follow the lead of the EU, with many already having imposed their own rules on travellers from the US.

Here’s a look at some of the rules imposed by some countries in Europe.

France

Since June 17th, the USA and Canada have been on France’s ‘green list’ for travel, which makes entering the country a lot easier. Both were previously on the orange list, which meant that only essential travel was allowed for people who were not fully vaccinated.

However all travellers from the USA and Canada can now enter France for any reason, including tourism, family visits and visits to second homes.

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about travel between France and the USA or Canada

Travellers who are fully vaccinated need to present only their proof of vaccination at the border and do not need a Covid test.

Unvaccinated travellers will need a negative Covid test – either a PCR or antigen test – taken within the previous 72 hours.

All passengers will need to fill in a declaration stating that they have no Covid-19 symptoms – you can find the declaration HERE.

EXPLAINED How does France’s traffic light travel system work?

Italy

Italy has begun to allow entry from the United States under the same terms as the EU-wide ‘health pass’ scheme as of June 21st.

That means Italy’s ten-day quarantine rule will no longer apply to arrivals from the US who can provide proof of being fully vaccinated or having recovered from Covid-19, or can show a negative result from a test taken within the 48 hours before arrival in Italy.

Until now, Italy had only waived the quarantine rule for those who took special ‘Covid-free’ flights operated by four airlines.

Passengers don’t need to download an Italian ‘green pass’ – they can instead use health documents issued in the US, and these will be accepted by airlines and Italian authorities.

Under the new rules, “Those vaccinated in the USA can prove this via the ‘white card’ bearing a CDC logo,” according to the Italian Embassy in Washington.

All passengers also need to fill in a passenger locator form giving their contact details. Find it here.

Spain

On June 7th, Spain started to allow in vaccinated US citizens together with other immunised non-EU/EEA nationals who can now visit the country for non-essential reasons such as holidays.

The conditions for these travellers are that they completed their Covid-19 inoculation at least 14 days before travel to Spain and that they can prove their immunisation through a certificate or documentation “issued by the competent authorities” in the US (more info here).

Before travelling to Spain, they have to complete a health control form on Spain’s Travel Health website or app in which they’ll have to confirm their vaccinated status to get a QR code to show at the airport together with the vaccination certificate. If you have problems getting your QR for travel through the site or app, here are some potential solutions.

As things stand, American travellers who are not yet fully vaccinated cannot travel to Spain for non-essential reasons, but as the infection rate drops in the US and the vaccine rollout advances, the chances of the United States being included in Spain’s list of third countries which are exempt from travel restrictions will increase.

The US State Department has also eased travel restrictions for Spain, meaning that American authorities have also given vaccinated US nationals the green light to travel to Spain.

For a more in-detail look at what Americans need to know before travelling to Spain, click here.

Germany

The German Government on June 20th lifted travel restrictions for people in the United States.

It means that travel to Germany from the US for all purposes, including tourism, is allowed again.

But there are restrictions: all air travellers aged six or older coming from the US must show either proof of vaccination, proof of recovery from Covid-19 or a negative Covid test result.

On entry, travellers must have proof of vaccination in written form (for example a CDC card) or digital form. The government says that a photo taken on a phone is not sufficient.

All travellers must also not have any Covid symptoms.

Germany removed the United States as a risk area as of June 13th 2021, which means people coming from the states do not have to register digitally before arrival.

Denmark

On June 19th, Denmark classed the US as “yellow”, meaning that even unvaccinated travellers who are permanent residents in the US can now travel from the US to Denmark for any reason, including tourism.

US travellers who are not vaccinated or cannot document recovery from a Covid-19 infection need to show a negative test no more than 48 hours old at a border control checkpoint upon entry to Denmark.

Travellers arriving by air can do this on arrival at the airport, where there are facilities offering free tests before border control, but it might be safer to do so prior to departure.

Permanent residents of the US who are travelling to Denmark from a third country outside of the EU or the Schengen area classed as “orange” will also need to show a negative Covid-19 test no more than 48 hours old before boarding their plane.

Permanent residents of the US who are travelling to Denmark from a third country classed as “red” can only enter Denmark if they meet the shortest list of “worthy purposes”, which does not include business trips.

Sweden

Americans can only enter if they’re covered by one of the exemptions (eg, close family reasons, a resident in Sweden, essential work).

They also need a negative test by law, and are recommended to isolate for 7 days. If they are fully vaccinated they are exempt from both test rules and the isolation recommendation, but even fully vaccinated people can only enter if they meet one of the categories for exemption from the travel ban.

So in other words Sweden hasn’t added US to their green/exempt list despite the the fact the EU has. But given Sweden normally follows EU recommendations for Covid travel lists, it may only be a matter of time before the travel between the US and Sweden opens up again.

Sweden’s 14 day incidence rate is 131 cases per 100,000 people – lower in fact than Spain’s.

Austria

Austria ended its strict quarantine rules on May 19th after six months, which again allows arrivals from the Schengen area and a handful of other countries further afield (Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Macau, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia).

However, Americans are currently not allowed to enter unless this is for business purposes or medical reasons, or if they have citizenship or residency in a Schengen state.

While the epidemiological situation has improved rapidly in Austria, there are as yet no indications as to when tourist travel will again be allowed.

UPDATED: What are the rules for entering Austria right now?

Switzerland

Fully vaccinated travellers from third countries — including from the United States —will be able to enter Switzerland at the end of June.

Federal Council announced on Friday, June 14th, that it would likely be lifting remaining travel restrictions on June 28th.

However, a spokesperson from the Federal Office of Public Health confirmed to The Local that the decision was made to bring the date forward to midnight on Friday, meaning that the new rules will be in effect on the 26th of June.

This means not only that there would no longer be any testing or quarantine requirements for vaccinated arrivals for citizens of Schengen area states, but also for those coming from third nations, that is, countries outside the EU / EFTA.

“In view of the positive developments in the epidemiological situation and the progress made in the field of vaccination, the Federal Council is proposing to greatly relax the prescriptions and health measures at the border for people entering Switzerland”, authorities said.

READ MORE: Switzerland set to reopen its borders to vaccinated Americans and Brits

Norway

Travellers from the US cannot currently enter Norway unless they are citizens or residents of Norway, with a few exceptions, such as visiting children or stepchildren under 18 who live in Norway or visiting a spouse.

You can see the complete list of exceptions here.

Travellers from the US who meet the exceptions and travel to Norway will need to register their journey before their arrival. This can be done up to 72 hours before their arrival.

In addition to this, they will need to provide documentation of a Coronavirus test, either a rapid or PCR test, taken within 24 hours of entry.

They will then need to be tested once again at the border and then undergo a ten-day quarantine period.

At least three of the ten days will need to be spent in a quarantine hotel. Arrivals from the US will be released after returning a negative PCR test taken on day three. The quarantine hotel costs 500 kroner per day per adult and 250 kroner for children aged between 10-17. The testing is free.

The remaining quarantine period can be spent at home or anywhere with a private bedroom and bathroom.

Fully vaccinated

For countries that differentiate between vaccinated and non-vaccinated travellers there is a strict criteria in place on what constitutes ‘fully vaccinated’.

You must have received one of the vaccines approved for use by the European Medicines Agency; Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson (sometimes known as Janssen).

You must be two weeks after the second-dose for the double-dose vaccines or four weeks after the single-dose for Johnson & Johnson.

Transiting through Europe

With such differing entry requirements it may be tempting to think about travelling via another European country, however several countries have a 14-day rule in place. This states that you are considered as an arrival from the USA if you have been in the US for any time during the preceding 14 days, so if you are considering onward travel check carefully the rules of your destination country.