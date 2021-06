The Federal Council announced on Wednesday a further relaxation of coronavirus measures, including rules relating to travel, masks, sport, restaurants and events.

In fact, the easing of measures is more extensive than previously thought, including the date when the new rules will go into effect — on June 26th instead of the 28th.

The only exception are travel rules — for instance, allowing vaccinated Americans and other tourists from third nations to come to Switzerland — which will enter into force on June 28th.

These rules are going to be eased:

People will no longer be required to work from home, with the obligation replaced by a recommendation to do so, while mandatory testing no longer needs to be carried out in the workplace.

Limits on the number of people who can sit at a table indoors will be lifted completely, with the government previously indicating they would rise from four to six. The limits will also be lifted outdoors.

The maximum number of people at events will also be lifted, with events of up to 1,000 people now allowed without approval and events of up to 10,000 people requiring approval.

You can see the complete list of new rules here.

All this may seem like there will be practically no more pandemic-related restrictions left in Switzerland after June 28th. However, this is not the case. Some rules will remain in place, until further notice.

These restrictions are still enforced:

Limit on private gatherings

Asked about private parties during a press conference on Wednesday, Health Minister Alain Berset said that even though public events will be allowed to accommodate more people, current rules for private get-togethers will remain in force: 30 people indoors and 50 outside.

He specified that this rule pertains to people who organise parties in their apartment, house or garden — places where authorities can’t carry out random checks to see of rules are respected.

Masks

From June 26th, masks will no longer be required in busy, publicly accessible outdoor areas, including on restaurant terraces, in bus stops, train stations, leisure facilities, and on chair lifts.

Masks will also no longer be required in the workplace, under certain conditions.

“Employers still have a duty to ensure that staff are protected, but are free to decide where and when masks should be worn”, the Federal Council said.

The government is also lifting the requirement for masks to be worn in schools at upper secondary level. The cantons will assume responsibility for setting rules covering baccalaureate, specialised and vocational schools.

However, mask requirement still remains in effect in some places.

Masks will be required indoors, such as in shopping centres, public buildings, and on public transportation.

They will also still need to be worn in indoor areas where it is impossible to check someone’s Covid immunity card or where the 1.5-metre distance between people can’t be kept.

Travel

While restrictions related to vaccinated tourists from third countries will be lifted from Monday, allowing them to come to Switzerland without a Covid test, some regulations still remain.

They pertain to non-immunised travellers who will have to show a negative test result and, in case of people from high-variant countries like Brazil, Canada, India, South Africa, Nepal, and the UK, also quarantine upon arrival for 10 or seven days.

