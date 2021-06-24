Reader question: Do I still need to wear a mask at work in Switzerland?

<p>On Wednesday June 23rd, the Swiss government announced that a widespread array of Covid restrictions would be relaxed from June 26th. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210623/breaking-switzerland-loosens-covid-measures-more-than-expected/"><strong>‘Quite brave’: Switzerland goes further than expected in new easing of Covid rules</strong></a></p><p>This includes rules for shops, leisure activities, restaurants and nightclubs.</p><p>Working from home will no longer be mandatory, although the government still recommends it wherever possible. </p><p>Mask rules will also be significantly relaxed in outdoor areas and in some indoor areas. </p><p class="p1">From June 26th, masks will no longer be required outdoors in bus stops, train stations, leisure facilities, on ship decks and on chair lifts. </p><p class="p1">In addition, <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/das-bag/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.msg-id-84127.html">masks will also no longer be required in the workplace</a>, with employers free to decide whether masks should be worn or not based on employers' duty to ensure their staff are sufficiently protected against the virus.</p><p><a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/das-bag/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.msg-id-84127.html">According to the official government regulation</a>: "Employers still have a duty to ensure that staff are protected, but are free to decide where and when masks should be worn."</p><p class="p1">However, mask rules will remain in place where staff or state officials interact with customers or members of the public indoors, i.e. in supermarkets, retail outlets, banks and restaurants. </p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/coronavirus/224543806-wo-muss-ich-jetzt-eine-maske-tragen-32-antworten-zu-den-juni-lockerungen">Staff do not need to wear masks outdoors</a>. </p><p>The requirement of a mask indoors will change however if a venue or event organiser ensures everyone in attendance has a valid Covid health certificate.</p><p><a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/das-bag/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.msg-id-84127.html">If so, masks do not need to be worn</a> - even by staff (provided of course they also have Covid certificates). </p><div id="article-body"><section><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210609/what-will-switzerlands-covid-19-pass-allow-you-to-do/"><strong>READ MORE: What will Switzerland’s Covid-19 pass allow you to do?</strong></a></p></section></div><p class="p1">At a federal level masks will also no longer be required in grammar schools, technical secondary schools and vocational schools.</p><p class="p1">However, the Federal Council indicated that some cantons may continue the existing mask rules in educational institutions.</p><p>The changes are a result of improvements in the epidemiological situation, with Covid infection rates falling dramatically across Switzerland in recent weeks.</p><p>For more information on the specific rules for masks and where they must be worn, <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/das-bag/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.msg-id-84127.html">please click here for official government rules</a>. </p>
