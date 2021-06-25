Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

<p><strong>If you suspect you have Covid, get a PCR test</strong></p><p>Over 60,000 people in Switzerland who recovered from coronavirus <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210618/update-swiss-government-rules-antigen-tests-invalid-for-covid-health-pass/">aren’t able to get a Covid certificate</a> if their contamination was detected with an antigen test. In this respect, health authorities are following EU recommendations.</p><p>So if you have to get a test because you think you may have caught the virus, make sure you ask for a PCR, rather than antigen test, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/muessen-sich-genesene-ohne-pcr-test-das-covid-zertifikat-abschminken-233999780711">advised</a> on Thursday.</p><p>This will ensure that you are able to get the Covid certificate later on.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: UPDATE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210618/update-swiss-government-rules-antigen-tests-invalid-for-covid-health-pass/">Swiss government rules antigen tests invalid for Covid health pass</a></strong></p><p><strong>Women in Switzerland still earn less than men</strong></p><p>The income earned by women in Switzerland is lower than that of men across all salary brackets and most professions, according to <a href="https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/en/home.gnpdetail.2021-0495.html">new data</a> from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).</p><p>These are some of the key findings:</p><ul><li>31 percent of men working full time received a gross salary of over 104,000 francs annually, compared to only 18 percent of women.</li><li>30 percent of men pocket between 78,000 and 104,000 francs, against 22 percent of women.</li><li>Almost 40 percent of women earned between 52,000 and 78,000 francs — considered a low wage for full-time work — compared to 30 percent of men.</li><li>12 percent of women receive an even lower salary of between 26,000 and 52,000 francs, against 5 percent of men.</li></ul><p><strong>Frost destroys around 85 percent of the Valais apricot harvest</strong></p><p>The canton of Valais is known for its abundance of apricot orchards, but sub-zero temperatures during several nights in early April caused greater damage to the fruit trees than initially estimated.</p><p>Around 85 percent of the harvest is likely to be lost.</p><p>"We expect that only about 15 percent of the usual amount of apricots can be harvested," said <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/frost-vernichtet-rund-85-prozent-der-walliser-aprikosen-ernte-819092010569">Georg Bregy</a> from the Valais Agriculture Office. "That is extraordinarily little”.</p><p>This also means there will be far less of the this fruit available for Swiss consumers this year.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-644489 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/7292e399b3750aaae7885db20af7e5c35cb37cf64964f4d28d68727ad14c598f.jpg" alt="" width="468" height="250" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>There will be shortage of Valais apricots this year. Photo by Valais Tourisme</em></span></p><p><strong>Cross-border workers from France to pay toll to come to Geneva</strong></p><p>A toll to be installed on a motorway between French municipalities of Annemasse and Saint-Julien means that an estimated 50,000 drivers who use this section of the road each day — mostly those commuting to their jobs in Geneva — will have to pay to enter Switzerland.</p><p>This may have an impact on the Geneva-bound traffic, as motorists “will clog the secondary route network, to save money the travel time", <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/lautoroute-des-frontaliers-sera-payante-dici-2024-971059009710">said Yves Gerber</a>, director of the Geneva section of Touring Clud Suisse (TCS).</p><p>In order to limit this risk, authorities in Haute-Savoie, the region where the two French towns are located, is proposing to improve access to customs at Bardonnex.</p><p><strong>And speaking of cross-border commuters…</strong></p><p>New <a href="https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/en/home/news/whats-new.assetdetail.17205540.html">government data</a> shows that the 343,000 cross-border employees constitute almost 7 percent of Switzerland’s total workforce — mostly in Ticino (29 percent) and in Geneva (24).</p><p>The proportion of cross-border workers is also high in the cantons of Jura (19 percent), Basel-City (18 percent), Basel-Country (14 percent) and Neuchâtel (12 percent).</p><p> </p><p><strong><em>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.com</em></strong></p>
