What are the new rules for events including weddings in Switzerland?

Switzerland has decided to relax a range of coronavirus measures effective June 26th.

While the changes had been forecast earlier in the month, when the announcement was made, many of them go further than the government had previously indicated.

Rules relating to events were also relaxed.

IN DETAIL: What are Switzerland’s new relaxed coronavirus measures?

Here’s what you need to know.

What are the rules for private events?

From June 26th, private events can take place with 30 people (if inside) or 50 people (if outside), provided that it takes place at a private residence.

If the wedding takes place in a publicly accessible facility, such as a hall or a section of a restaurant, a maximum of 250 guests are allowed indoors and 500 are allowed outdoors.

Dancing is not permitted as part of the celebration.

What if everyone has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from the virus?

Central to the reopening steps is Switzerland’s ‘green pass’ scheme, which allows people who have been vaccinated, have tested negative and who have recovered from the virus to have certain privileges.

This includes attending events and nightclubs.

If the wedding is restricted only to people who have a valid Covid-19 certificate, then not only is there no limit on numbers but dancing is allowed.

READ MORE: What will Switzerland’s Covid-19 pass allow you to do?

The measures and how they have been relaxed are laid out on the official Federal Office of Public Health website here.