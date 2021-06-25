What are the new rules for events including weddings in Switzerland?

<p class="p1">Switzerland has decided to relax a range of coronavirus measures effective June 26th.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While the changes had been forecast earlier in the month, when the announcement was made, many of them go further than the government had previously indicated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Rules relating to events were also relaxed.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210623/in-detail-what-are-switzerlands-new-relaxed-coronavirus-measures/"><strong>IN DETAIL: What are Switzerland’s new relaxed coronavirus measures?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Here’s what you need to know.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What are the rules for private events?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">From June 26th, private events can take place with 30 people (if inside) or 50 people (if outside), provided that it takes place at a private residence.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If the wedding takes place in a publicly accessible facility, such as a hall or a section of a restaurant, a maximum of 250 guests are allowed indoors and 500 are allowed outdoors.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Dancing is not permitted as part of the celebration.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What if everyone has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from the virus?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Central to the reopening steps is Switzerland’s ‘green pass’ scheme, which allows people who have been vaccinated, have tested negative and who have recovered from the virus to have certain privileges.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This includes attending events and nightclubs.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If the wedding is restricted only to people who have a valid Covid-19 certificate, then not only is there no limit on numbers but dancing is allowed.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210609/what-will-switzerlands-covid-19-pass-allow-you-to-do/"><b>READ MORE: What will Switzerland’s Covid-19 pass allow you to do?</b></a></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s2">The measures and how they have been relaxed are laid out on the <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/das-bag/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.msg-id-84127.html"><span class="s3">official Federal Office of Public Health website here</span></a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p>
