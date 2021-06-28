Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

<p><strong>Vaccines are effective for up to three years in some cases</strong></p><p>Moderna and Pfizer / Biontech vaccines were initially believed to protect against Covid for six months. However, Swiss health experts have recently revised this timeline to <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210615/covid-19-health-passport-switzerland-extends-vaccination-protection-to-12-months/">up to one year.</a></p><p>Now a new <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210615/covid-19-health-passport-switzerland-extends-vaccination-protection-to-12-months/">government report</a> says the two vaccines protect adults against a severe form of Covid "for three years", and against a moderate form of the disease "for 16 months".</p><p>The report also notes that the duration of protection of the two vaccines is shorter in the elderly: 10-14 months against a moderate form of the disease, and 15-24 months against a severe form. In all cases, the duration of protection is two to four times longer after vaccination than after contracting coronavirus, according to the Task Force.</p><p>The experts specified , however, that this duration is likely to be shortened if certain variants become dominant.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210615/covid-19-health-passport-switzerland-extends-vaccination-protection-to-12-months/">Covid-19 health pass: Switzerland extends vaccination protection to 12 months</a></strong></p><p><strong>And speaking of variants…</strong></p><p>It is currently impossible to say whether the Delta (Indian) variant is fundamentally more dangerous than the older known mutations, according to Swiss epidemiologist <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/le-virologue-parle-dune-quatrieme-vague-nous-ramenerons-le-variant-delta-dans-nos-valises-id16631312.html">Volker Thiel.</a></p><p>However, this variant is more contagious and for optimum protection is it necessary to have two doses of the vaccine.</p><p>"With a single dose, the vaccine protection against Delta is about 30 percent, which is lower than for previous variants " Thiel said.</p><p>Around 10 percent of Covid cases in Switzerland can already be attributed to the Delta variant and it is only a matter of weeks before it will become dominant “in late summer at the latest," he said.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210625/analysis-is-switzerland-lifting-its-covid-19-restrictions-too-quickly/">ANALYSIS: Is Switzerland lifting its Covid-19 restrictions too quickly?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Dozens of Swiss cable cars may not be safe</strong></p><p>After the tragic <a href="https://www.thelocal.com/20210523/13-killed-after-cable-car-falls-in-italy-say-emergency-services-2/">cable car accident</a> in Stresa, Italy, that killed 14 people on May 23<sup>rd</sup>, the issue of security of mountain transport is being examined in Switzerland as well.</p><p>It turns out that about 52 Swiss cable cars may have safety issues as well, <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/le-sust-met-en-garde-contre-le-risque-daccident-52-telepheriques-suisses-presenteraient-une-faille-de-securite-id16627972.html">according to Christoph Kupper</a>, head of investigation of the Swiss Security Investigation Service (SESE</p><p>The cause would be defective clamps, which are parts often used in mountain transportation, especially in in Davos (GR), Flims (GR) and Grindelwald (BE).</p><p>While SESE considers these clamps to be potentially unsafe, the Federal Office of Transport said there is no safety issue.</p><p><strong>Swiss watchmaker manufactures “ecological” face mask</strong></p><p>Michel Jordi, known for the folkloric watches featuring “Swiss” motifs like cows and edelweiss flowers, is now launching its new product line that has nothing to do with time keeping.</p><p>The company has manufactured <a href="https://maskit.swiss/en/home-english/">Maskit</a>, "the first Swiss-made, ecological protective mask". It features transparent plexiglass and replaceable filter, “ensuring safety, visibility, good breathability and acoustics”.</p><p>The mask retails for 49.90 francs a piece, plus 29.90 francs for a washable filter which has antiviral coating.</p><p>The new product has a lifespan of three months, the company said.</p><p><strong>Meanwhile, the cost of disposable masks is dropping…</strong></p><p>If you prefer to stick to the conventional disposable masks, you can bow buy them very cheaply at some retailers.</p><p>As the obligation to <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210615/switzerland-to-lift-mask-requirement-in-outdoor-areas-from-june-28th/">wear masks</a> in outdoor places is no longer in place since June 26<sup>th</sup>, the demand for this product is declining, according to <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/a-cause-des-assouplissements-les-commercants-ne-savent-plus-quoi-faire-des-desinfectants-et-des-masques-id16633953.html">Blick newspaper.</a></p><p>As a result of this new trend, Aldi has reduced the price of a package of 50 masks to 4.99 francs.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210615/switzerland-to-lift-mask-requirement-in-outdoor-areas-from-june-28th/">UPDATE: What are the rules for wearing masks in Switzerland?</a></strong></p><p><strong><em>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.com</em></strong></p>
