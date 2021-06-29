Entry, masks and nightclubs: What are the rules in some of Switzerland’s favourite holiday destinations?

Switzerland, like much of Europe, has relaxed several coronavirus measures.

This has meant that international travel is allowed to take place again, whether that be domestically in Switzerland or for those travelling further afield.

Just in time for the summer, a number of airlines are adding dozens of new destinations from Switzerland.

On Monday, we broke down the rules for travelling abroad, including testing and quarantine on your return to Switzerland.

Now we’re giving you the low down on the rules in place in some of the most popular holiday destinations.

These are accurate as at June 29th, but are of course subject to rapid change depending on the underlying epidemiological situation.

France

Given Monday’s football results, it might not be a great time to saunter down the Champs-Élysées in your Swiss flag body suit, but in terms of Covid-19 there are few restrictions.

Shops, restaurants and museums are open in France – albeit with restrictions on capacity and the requirement to register for contract tracing if you sit indoors – and the nighttime curfew has been lifted. Face masks are still required in many places including some outdoor areas.

France has placed Switzerland on its green list, meaning entry is not restricted.

If you’ve been vaccinated you can enter with proof, if you have not you’ll need to show a negative PCR test which is less than 72 hours old.

Anyone entering France will also need to fill in a form promising that they do not have Covid symptoms and haven’t had contact with anyone with Covid for the past 14 days.

The form is available here in French and English.

Germany

The rules in Germany have largely been relaxed regarding entry, although this will vary from state to state due to the federal system.

Entering by land – whether road or train – is unrestricted, but those entering via air will need to show evidence of a negative test, recovery certificate or vaccination.

Germany has had a strict approach to most coronavirus measures, with bars, restaurants and cultural facilities largely closed for a six-month period.

Where the state has a low Covid rate, restaurants and bars are allowed to open up again, as are museums, theatres, galleries and other cultural and sporting facilities.

In some states, a negative test or proof of vaccination or recovery is needed to sit inside at bars and restaurants.

Masks are generally still required in shops and on public transport, but the type of mask – i.e. whether it is FFP2 or a just a cotton mask – will vary from state to state.

Spain

Spain no longer considers Switzerland a risk country, meaning that you can enter freely.

This includes mainland Spain and the Balearic and Canary Islands.

Masks are no longer required in outdoor areas as of June 26th.

You do not need to show evidence of vaccination or a negative test, but you will need to fill out the following form, which will give you a QR code to show on arrival.

Italy

Italy has also relaxed many of its coronavirus measures, with the mask requirement in outdoor areas relaxed on June 28th.

People from Switzerland are allowed to enter but will need to fill in the following form (English and Italian).

You’ll need to show proof of vaccination or recovery – if not you need a negative antigen test which is less than 48 hours old.

Austria

Austria put in place some of the strictest entry rules anywhere in the EU, with Swiss residents restricted from entering without quarantine for a six-month period.

That has since been relaxed, although you will need to present a negative test, recovery certificate or evidence of vaccination to enter.

From July 1st, masks will not be required anywhere other than public transport and in shops and museums.

More information about Austria’s rules can be found here.

Greece

Travel to Greece is permitted although you will need to show evidence of vaccination, recovery or a negative test (PCR).

Masks are required in all outdoor areas and there is a nighttime curfew, although it only applies from 1am to 5:30am, so it’s only likely to be felt by the most dedicated of party goers.

You’ll need to fill out the following form to enter Greece.

Portugal

Portugal might be currently suffering from an increase in the Delta variant, however people are still allowed to enter provided you can show a negative test.

There are relatively strict rules in place domestically however, including a maximum of six people allowed inside restaurants and cafes, a maximum of ten people outside and a nationwide curfew of 1pm.

You will need to fill out the following form.

Turkey

From July 1st, holidays to Turkey will be largely restriction-free for Swiss arrivals.

Restaurants and cafes can open again, although there is a curfew which kicks into place at midnight.

To enter, you need to show you’ve been vaccinated or that you have recovered from the virus.

You can also enter pursuant to a negative test, provided it is less than 48 hours old (antigen) or less than 72 hours old (PCR).

You’ll also need to fill out the following form.

United Kingdom

At present, this is one of the hardest destinations to visit, primarily due to concern surrounding the Delta variant.

Entering the United Kingdom is possible, however as Switzerland is on the UK’s amber list, you must quarantine for ten days, along with bringing a negative Covid test (even if you’re vaccinated).

Once there, you will need to pay for two more Covid tests, one on the second day and one on the eighth day, before ending the quarantine on the tenth day.

Returning will also be difficult, as the United Kingdom is on Switzerland’s quarantine list, alongside only India, South Africa and Nepal.

What about further afield?

While Switzerland will not prevent you from going to any of these nations, each still has relatively strict border rules.

As far as United States, Australia and New Zealand are concerned, the travel ban on foreign tourists is still in place, with no news about when it will be lifted.

If you are a resident or citizen of one of these nations you will be able to enter, subject to quarantine rules and possible quotas.