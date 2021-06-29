Torrential rain and thunderstorms to continue in parts of Switzerland

Heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and hail stones the size of golf balls have struck several parts of the country.

Gusts of more than 100 km / h were recorded at the foot of the Jura. The village of Cressier in canton Neuchâtel was partially destroyed by a mudslide, while other regions were flooded, and a number of people hit by large hailstones had to be taken to hospitals.

In Nottwill, in the canton of Lucerne, the Swiss news agency ATS reported giant hailstones up to seven centimetres wide. In the canton of Fribourg, the police and fire brigade were called 300 times, including to rescue a class of 16 children and two adults caught in the hail.

Six of the children and one adult were taken to hospital. At least five people were injured in the German-speaking cantons, including a cyclist who suffered head injuries from hailstones, according to ATS.

Plusieurs régions, dont les montagnes neuchâteloises et la Basse-Gruyère, ont été touchées par la #grêle. https://t.co/t9rIa2mgE9 — MétéoSuisse (@meteosuisse) June 28, 2021

Roofs and windows in many dwellings have also been damaged, and fallen trees have disrupted both car and rail traffic.

⛈ À cause d'un temps plus gris et plus frais que prévu en vallée du Rhône, les orages éclatent un peu plus à l'est et sont notamment virulents en #Suisse. Images à #Bulle où pluie & #grêle ont causé dégâts & inondations. (vidéo Amélie Margueron) pic.twitter.com/tQyBhpmTF1 — Guillaume Séchet (@Meteovilles) June 28, 2021

Unfortunately, weather forecasts call for more of the same, for the time being, with rain dumping several centimetres of water, particularly in the western part of the country.

Cooler temperatures are expected as well, particularly in the mountains, until the weekend at least.