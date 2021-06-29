Who can continue to work from home in Switzerland?

<p>Among the new <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210623/in-detail-what-are-switzerlands-new-relaxed-coronavirus-measures/">relaxed measures</a> that went into effect on June 26th and 28th, working from home is no longer an obligation, though the government still recommends it wherever it is possible. </p><p>This means a company is allowed to order its home-based employees to return to the office.</p><p>However, not all employees can be forced to return to the workplace; those considered to be “vulnerable” due to medical conditions, are exempted from this rule.</p><p>This exemption applies to people deemed “at risk” because of serious health problems — for instance, those suffering from weakened immunity, cardiovascular conditions, or other chronic illnesses that would put them at risk in the workplace.</p><p>Pregnant women are also included in this group.</p><p>In all cases, a medical certificate is needed to allow these groups of people to continue teleworking.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210625/home-office-will-the-pandemic-change-the-way-switzerland-works/">‘Home office’: Will the pandemic change the way Switzerland works?</a></strong></p><p>Companies can only order employees to return to work if adequate protection measures are in place to prevent the spread of the virus among co-workers.</p><p>That may be difficult to comply with, as <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/das-bag/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.msg-id-84127.html">masks are no longer be required in the workplace</a>, with employers free to decide whether masks should be worn or not, based on employers’ duty to ensure their staff are sufficiently protected against the virus.</p><p>“Employers still have a duty to ensure that staff are protected, but are free to decide where and when masks should be worn”, <a href="http://According to the official government regulation">the government said. </a></p><p>Mandatory testing schemes in the workplace have also been dropped. </p><p>That in itself may be a valid reason to keep vulnerable people away from the office.</p><p>Additionally, controls of measures implemented by companies to protect their workers are lacking, <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/ende-der-homeoffice-pflicht-nicht-alle-muessen-heute-ins-buero-zurueckkehren">according to</a> Luca Cirigliano of Swiss Trade Union Federation.</p><p>“It is no secret that the Swiss labour inspectorates are under-staffed and have so far focused on high-risk sectors or only go into a company upon notification of rule breaking", he said.</p><p>However, the Swiss Employers Association denied that offices pose additional health risks.</p><p>“There are many indications that working at a workplace with a protection concept is no more dangerous than working at home”, <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/ende-der-homeoffice-pflicht-nicht-alle-muessen-heute-ins-buero-zurueckkehren">said</a> Fredy Greuter, the association’s spokesperson.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210624/back-to-work-a-refresher-on-swiss-office-culture-to-make-sure-you-fit-in/?utm_source=piano&utm_medium=onsite&utm_campaign=-1$">Back to work: A refresher on Swiss office culture to make sure you fit in</a></strong></p>
