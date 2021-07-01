Everything that changes in Switzerland in July 2021

We are now officially entering the second half of 2021. Here are some of the most important changes which will come into effect from July 2021.

Covid measures

Effective on June 26th and June 28th, Switzerland has decided to relax a range of coronavirus measures.

This includes domestic rules such as those for masks, restaurants, working from home and events.

Travel rules

Widespread travel rule changes also came into effect in late June, including allowing vaccinated and recovered people from non-European countries to return to Switzerland for the first time in more than a year.

There have also been some important rule changes for those wanting to head abroad.

In addition to the rollout of the EU immunity card (covered below), countries across Europe have relaxed their rules, with Swiss people now allowed to enter a variety of countries.

More support for caregiving relatives

From July 1st, the second part of the federal government’s law changes on improving conditions for people who need to take time off work to care for ill relatives will come into effect.

Parents can take 14 weeks off to take care of seriously ill children.

The care allowance is financed by the EO and paid out in the form of daily allowances.

It amounts to 80 percent of normal income, but no more than 196 francs per day.

At the same time, the parents are protected against dismissal and their vacation entitlement may not be reduced.

The first wave of changes came into effect on January 1st and guaranteed payment of wages in the event of short-term work absences, an expansion of care credits and the intensive care surcharge for hospital stays.

EU digital Covid pass launches

This digital ‘travel pass’ should make things a little easier if you’re venturing out of the country.

Officially the EU’s Covid-19 certificate, as it’s properly known, launches across the bloc on July 1st.

From that date, people who can show they are fully vaccinated can travel anywhere within the EU or Schengen zone without needing to follow certain health measures, such as quarantining or testing. But note that strict measures remain in place for ‘virus variant’ countries, which currently includes Portugal.

While Switzerland is not an EU member, it will accede to the framework.

Slightly confusingly, some nations already accept it. On Thursday, June 24th, Norway eased regulations to allow visitors from 12 EU countries to travel using the EU Covid certificate. For the rest, it will be available from July 1st.

Along with Switzerland, the EU pass will soon be valid in countries such as Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway.

Switzerland becomes good at football?

This could be the biggest change on the list – is this the month where Switzerland shows it can compete with the best of them?

After Switzerland’s shock win over France on Monday, the Swiss national side will take on Spain on Friday for a spot in the semi-finals.

This is already the furthest the national side – nicknamed the ‘Nati’ in Swiss German – has made it in a European Championships in their history.

If you’re keen to watch the game on Friday, here are some live venues in some of the country’s biggest cities.

Changes to the Unemployment Insurance Act come into force in July

The amendments to the Unemployment Insurance Act (LACI) will come into effect on July 1st.The revision of the LACI simplifies the provisions relating to the reduction of unemployment insurance, work schedule (RHT) and bad weather allowance (INTEMP); it also reduces the administrative burden on companies.

At the same time, the amendments create the legal basis for the implementation of the e-government strategy in the field of unemployment insurance (UI).

New regulations concerning roaming charges

As of July 1st, new provisions apply for roaming charges, which may be particularly relevant for Swiss tourists travelling abroad.

Big differences persist between telecommunications operators, with a large variation in price, according to a study by online comparison site, moneyland.ch.

But from July 1st, roaming use must be billed per second or per kilobyte, a cost limit must be set, and the duration of the option must reach 12 months. Sunrise, for example, doesn’t comply with this timeframe for two of its roaming packages, only valid for 30 days.

Salt also doesn’t offer one-month packages, only the more expensive alternatives for one year.

The new provisions will change that.