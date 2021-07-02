Euro 2020: What happened when Switzerland last made it so far – and why you should watch to the end

Switzerland might be a passionate football nation, but as a small country surrounded by footballing powerhouses like Germany, Italy and of course France, there’s a tendency to be a tad pessimistic.

Official viewing figures showed that just over 250,000 people turned off their TV sets after France’s Paul Pogba scored to make it 3-1, seemingly giving the Swiss little hope of a comeback.

According to Swiss media outlet 20 Minutes, only one third of those who switched off actually turned the TV back on to see the greatest comeback in Swiss footballing history.

The emotional rollercoaster was symbolised by the contrasting images of this Swiss super fan, who has since come to worldwide fame after his reactions went viral.

Football, bloody hell! Unbelievable. Many, many congratulations to Switzerland, much deserved. ⬇️ Man of the match: #FRASUI 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/L7YOstYc5T — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 28, 2021

‘Overwhelmed’: Unaware Swiss super fan stunned about viral fame

What happened the last time Switzerland went far in an international tournament?

It might not surprise you to learn that the last time the Swiss national side went far in a men’s tournament they were at home – although you may be surprised to learn that it was almost 70 years ago.

It took place as Switzerland hosted the World Cup in 1954. The final saw West Germany surprisingly triumph over the heavily favoured Ferenc Puskas and the Hungarian national side 3-2 in what became known as the Miracle of Bern.

The Swiss team managed to make it through to the quarter finals, but were bounced out 7-5 by Austria (no penalties) in a match with the most goals in world cup history.

‘We don’t like France, Germany or Italy’: How linguistic diversity unites Swiss football fans

How will Switzerland go tonight?

Switzerland are hoping to take another major scalp at Euro 2020 when they face Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday while Belgium sweat over the fitness of star duo Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne for their heavyweight clash with Italy in Munich.

The Swiss qualified for their first major tournament quarter-final since 1954 with a stunning win on penalties over reigning world champions France in Bucharest on Monday, and Vladimir Petkovic’s side are now hoping to get the better of another European powerhouse in Spain.

“We need to be hungry to make it to the next round,” said Petkovic, who is without his captain Granit Xhaka, so impressive against France but suspended here.

Spain arrived in Saint Petersburg fresh from a remarkable 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia in the last 16, a result which followed a 5-0 thumping of Slovakia in their final group game.

The 2008 and 2012 European champions are building momentum as they look to claim a record fourth continental title altogether, but Spain coach Luis Enrique knows all about the threat posed by the Swiss.

The sides met twice in the UEFA Nations League late last year, including in a dramatic 1-1 draw in which goalkeeper Yann Sommer, Switzerland’s penalty shoot-out hero against France, saved two spot-kicks from Sergio Ramos.

“The luck that we have, or the misfortune, is that we know each other very well,” Luis Enrique said on Thursday. “They are one of the best collectives in the tournament.”